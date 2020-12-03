Marmaduke

Marmaduke
0
0
0
0
0

Entertainment
AP

Review: 'Selena: The Series' on Netflix fails to give singer a voice

  • By Lorraine Ali Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Tejano queen Selena Quintanilla-Perez had a rags-to-riches story made for the screen. Growing up poor in Corpus Christi, Texas, she learned Spanish from telenovelas and persevered in a male-dominated music industry to become a major star, forever changing the face of pop and Tejano music in …

+7
Review: Reorienting the crime drama in 'I'm Your Woman'
Entertainment
AP

Review: Reorienting the crime drama in 'I'm Your Woman'

  • By JAKE COYLE AP Film Writer

When it's at its best, “I'm Your Woman” feels like you've slipped through a trap door, revealing a hidden pathway in an old genre apparatus. Everything looks familiar — this is a '70s-set crime drama with all the usual trappings of shootouts, safe houses and polyester — but you're seeing it …

+6
Review: A brilliant turn from Aubrey Plaza in ‘Black Bear’
Entertainment
AP

Review: A brilliant turn from Aubrey Plaza in ‘Black Bear’

  • By LINDSEY BAHR AP Film Writer

’Tis the season of great Aubrey Plaza performances, apparently. The “Parks and Recreation” and “Legion” alum has been long overdue for a breakout film role, something fitting of her wide-ranging talent and more imaginative than just relying on her quirky deadpan and eye rolls.

Entertainment
AP

Review: 'Minor Premise' is a major mind maze

  • By Michael Ordoña Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Note: The Los Angeles Times is committed to reviewing theatrical film releases during the COVID-19 pandemic. Because moviegoing carries risks during this time, we remind readers to follow health and safety guidelines as outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local hea…

Entertainment
AP

Review: 'Half Brothers' is fun, but something's rotten

  • By Michael Ordoña Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Note: The Los Angeles Times is committed to reviewing theatrical film releases during the COVID-19 pandemic. Because moviegoing carries risks during this time, we remind readers to follow health and safety guidelines as outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local hea…