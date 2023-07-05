Marmaduke

Marmaduke
0
0
0
0
0

Two months after Charles III's coronation, Scotland hosts its own event to honor the new monarch
Ap
AP

Two months after Charles III's coronation, Scotland hosts its own event to honor the new monarch

  • By DANICA KIRKA - Associated Press

Two months after the lavish coronation of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey in London, Scotland is set to host its own event to mark the new monarch’s accession to the throne. While Charles won’t have a separate coronation Wednesday in Edinburgh, the festivities will include a crown, horse-drawn carriages, mounted cavalry and a flyover by the Red Arrows, the Royal Air Force’s aerobatic display team, as Scotland celebrates its unique relationship with the monarchy. The focal point is a service of thanksgiving at St. Giles’ Cathedral, where Charles will be presented with the Scottish Honors — the crown, scepter and sword of state that were once used to crown Scotland’s kings and queens.

Ap
AP

Chanel haute couture makes a subdued ode to Parisian elegance in fall-winter collection

  • By THOMAS ADAMSON - AP Fashion Writer

The cobblestoned banks of the Seine served as the stage for Chanel’s fall-winter runway show and celebrated the soul of Paris. With the Eiffel Tower standing tall in the distance, models strutted over the uneven terrain lined with what looked like charming book stalls. But on closer examination, they were artfully curated homages to the brand’s legacy, showcasing biographies of the legendary Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel and postcards of actresses associated with the house, such as Vanessa Paradis, a contemporary incarnation of Parisienne allure.

Grammys CEO on new AI guidelines: Music that contains AI-created elements is eligible. 'Period.'
Ap
AP

Grammys CEO on new AI guidelines: Music that contains AI-created elements is eligible. 'Period.'

  • By MARIA SHERMAN - AP Music Writer

In June, the Recording Academy announced a series of changes to the forthcoming Grammy Awards to better reflect an evolving music industry, including new AI protocols. “Only human creators” can win the music industry’s highest honor in a decision aimed at the use of artificial intelligence in popular music.  But in an interview with The Associated Press, Recording Academy head Harvey Mason jr. wants to make it clear that using AI doesn’t disqualify a song. In order to establish their AI guidelines, the Recording Academy engaged in extensive research, including holding tech summits.

Vietnam bans 'Barbie' movie due to an illustration showing China's territorial claim
Ap
AP

Vietnam bans 'Barbie' movie due to an illustration showing China's territorial claim

  • AP

State media have reported that Vietnam has banned distribution of the popular "Barbie" movie because it includes a view of a map showing disputed Chinese territorial claims in the South China Sea. The newspaper Vietnam Express reported that posters advertising the movie, which was supposed to open in Vietnamese theaters on July 21, were removed from websites of Vietnamese movie distributors after Monday's decision. It cited Vi Kien Thanh, director general of the Vietnam Cinema Department, as saying the National Film Evaluation Council made the decision. It said a map in the film shows China's “nine-dash line,” which extends Beijing's territorial claims far into waters that fall within areas claimed by Vietnam and other countries.