K-pop star Moon Bin found dead at home
K-pop star Moon Bin found dead at home

  • AP

Moon Bin, a singer from South Korean boyband Astro, has been found dead at his home in Seoul, according to his management agency. The 25-year-old was reportedly found by his manager who went to his home Wednesday evening because he wasn’t responding to contacts. Police are investigating his death but have so far found no signs of foul play, according to South Korea’s Yonhap news agency. Officials at Seoul’s Gangnam district police station did not respond to calls for comment. Moon Bin’s management agency, Fantagio, released a statement confirming his death, saying that he “suddenly left us and became a star in the sky” and that fellow artists and company officials were mourning him with “very deep sadness and shock.”

Last minute brinkmanship and overseas assist end Fox case
Last minute brinkmanship and overseas assist end Fox case

  • By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer

Fox News and Dominion Voting Systems pulled back from the brink of a contentious libel trial with a little assist from overseas. Two days before the $787 million settlement was announced on Tuesday, the two sides brought on a veteran mediator to help, even though he was on a vacation cruise with his wife on the Danube River at the time. Mediator Jerry Roscoe said he imposed his own deadline, wanting to reach a deal before opening statements because in his experience that makes it much harder for two sides to come together. The deal was finally announced 2 1/2 hours before the opening statements were to begin, as lawyers and spectators waited in a Delaware courtroom.

Bolshoi pulls Nureyev ballet citing ban on LGBT 'propaganda'

  • AP

Russia’s Bolshoi Theater has removed a ballet dedicated to dancer Rudolf Nureyev from its repertoire, citing a new Russian law that expands restrictions on activities seen as promoting LGBT rights. Bolshoi director Vladimir Urin said Wednesday that the ballet “Nureyev” has been pulled because of the new legislation, according to the Interfax news agency. The law signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin in December bans advertising, media and online resources, books, films and theater productions deemed to contain “propaganda of non-traditional sexual relations.” It expands on a 2013 ban on such ”propaganda” aimed at minors. The ballet “Nureyev” directed by Kirill Serebrennikov premiered in 2017.

Film Review: Little Richard biopic celebrates a rock pioneer
Film Review: Little Richard biopic celebrates a rock pioneer

  • By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer

The king of rock ‘n’ roll didn’t die at Graceland in 1977. He died just three years ago in Tullahoma, Tennessee, and he never really got the crown he deserved. That’s the persuasive case made by Lisa Cortés’ documentary “Little Richard: I Am Everything,” an insightful biography of an unlikely hero who emerged in the buttoned-down Eisenhower era, writes AP critic Mark Kennedy.  Cortés’ film is also the story of American rock itself, the way transistor radios allowed teens in the ‘50s to rebel against their parents’ staid music and how Black music was appropriated by white bands.

ABC renews ‘Will Trent’ for a second season

  • Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)

ATLANTA — ABC will bring back crime drama “Will Trent” for a second season, buoyed by a positive reaction from viewers and relatively robust ratings.

Texas-born princess facing imminent eviction from Rome villa
Texas-born princess facing imminent eviction from Rome villa

  • By NICOLE WINFIELD - Associated Press

A Texas-born princess is facing a court-ordered eviction from a Rome villa containing the only known ceiling painted by Caravaggio. It's the latest chapter in an inheritance dispute with the heirs of one of Rome’s aristocratic families. Princess Rita Jenrette Boncompagni Ludovisi was still holding out at the Casino dell’Aurora on Wednesday night. She is awaiting what she expected to be the arrival of Carabinieri police in the morning. In January, a Rome judge instructed Carabinieri police at the Via Veneto station to evict her, accusing the princess of having failed, among other things, to maintain the home in a “good state of conservation.”

Foo Fighters announce new album, first since death of drummer Taylor Hawkins

  • Michael Rietmulder - The Seattle Times (TNS)

A year since the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins, the Foo Fighters are soldiering on with a wave of festival gigs and headlining shows beginning next month. And new music is also on the way, as Dave Grohl and the gang announced their 11th album on Wednesday.

Keri Russell evolves from silky spy to sweaty 'Diplomat'
Keri Russell evolves from silky spy to sweaty 'Diplomat'

  • By JOCELYN NOVECK - AP National Writer

Keri Russell is back on TV, and this time, she's on the other side. Five years after her acclaimed turn ended as cold-blooded Soviet spy Elizabeth Jennings on FX's “The Americans,” Russell plays Kate Wyler, a new U.S. ambassador to Britain, navigating both an international crisis and a difficult marriage. The actor says she's having a great time playing a character who sweats a lot, has messy hair and is often close to falling apart. Rufus Sewell plays her competitive spouse in the Netflix series, which also stars David Gyasi. All episodes drop Thursday.

Movie review: 'Chevalier' fails to convey scope of composer's fascinating life

  • Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)

It’s a striking image — a young Black man, dressed in 18th-century French fashion, in a waistcoat and silk breeches, his hair braided in cornrows, holding a violin, the bow slung over his shoulder, the title “Chevalier” emblazoned below his feet. This movie poster almost looks like a Kehinde…