- Richard Guzman - The Orange County Register (TNS)
English rockers The Cult tapped into a simpler, pre-pandemic time to find inspiration for its latest album, “Under the Midnight Sun,” which will be released on Oct. 7.
- Greg Braxton - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Demian Bichir firmly believes that being a good parent means doing whatever it takes to protect your child, setting a good example and never, ever breaking the rules.
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
DETROIT — Sam Richardson has been climbing Hollywood's ladder for 10 years, but he knew he'd reached a new career plateau when people started dressing up as his characters for Halloween.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Trevor Noah’s time on “The Daily Show” is coming to a close, the Los Angeles Times has confirmed.
- AP
Britain’s Royal Mint has unveiled the first coins to feature the portrait of King Charles III. Britons will begin to see Charles’ image in their change from around December, as 50-pence coins depicting him gradually enter circulation. The Royal Mint sid Friday the new monarch’s effigy was created by British sculptor Martin Jennings and has been personally approved by Charles. In keeping with a centuries-old tradition, the king’s portrait faces to the left — the opposite direction to his mother’s, Queen Elizabeth II. A separate memorial 5-pound coin remembering the life and legacy of Elizabeth will be released Monday. Charles acceded to the throne Sept. 8 upon the death of his mother, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Sarah Jessica Parker's family has announced the death of her stepfather, Paul Giffin Forste, a day after the actor missed the New York City Ballet's annual fall fashion gala, reportedly due to a family emergency.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
Like a pair of moviegoers huddled in debate outside a movie theater, the past and future of film converge in conversation at the New York Film Festival, which on Friday launches its 60th edition with the premiere of Noah Baumbach’s Don DeLillo adaptation, “White Noise.” In those six decades, the Lincoln Center festival has been arguably the premier American nexus of cinema, bringing together a teeming portrait of a movie year with films from around the globe, anticipated fall titles and restored classics. The festival runs through Oct. 16 and has been trying to reconnect with New York, expanding its footprint around the city.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Hours after Grammy-winning "Gangsta's Paradise" rapper Coolio died Wednesday, "Dangerous Minds" actor Michelle Pfeiffer saluted him as a "gifted artist."
- By LYNN ELBER - AP Television Writer
What’s fall got to do with the fall TV season? “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” and “House of the Dragon” are among the major series that arrived early. The broadcast tradition of a strict September-to-May season has been undermined by streaming and cable efforts to keep audiences glued to TV year-round. But there's still an expectation that people watch more TV when days grow shorter and colder, so long-awaited and promising new shows are rolling out. Among them: Season five of “The Crown,” the journalism drama “Alaska Daily” starring Oscar-winner Hilary Swank, and the quirky comedy “Sherman's Showcase."
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
'The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers'
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Teddy Riley is demanding an apology from Soulja Boy for allegedly abusing his daughter Nia Riley.
- Muri Assunção - New York Daily News (TNS)
Paramedics tried to revive rapper Coolio for 45 minutes after he was found unresponsive in a bathroom at a downtown Los Angeles home Wednesday afternoon, according to reports.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Author Charles Leerhsen has responded to criticism from the family of celebrated chef, writer and world traveler Anthony Bourdain condemning his unauthorized biography of the "No Reservations" star that includes some of the last text messages Bourdain sent before dying by suicide in 2018.
Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Aaron Pierre tapped to play civil rights icons in ‘Genius: MLK/X’ miniseries
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
The private lives and relationships of two of the most iconic civil rights leaders will be explored in the Emmy Award-winning “Genius” anthology series.
- By NARDOS HAILE - Associated Press
Dixson embraces modernity and forges a sweet new R&B sound on his third album, “004Daisy.” The Atlanta native is a seasoned producer and songwriter with a decorated catalog working with artists like Chance the Rapper, Justin Bieber, Pharrell and Yebba. Associated Press reviewer Nardos Haile writes that Dixson's work with Beyoncé shows the sound he is cultivating for himself in “OO4Daisy” — an inventive new form of alternative R&B. It is meant to be genre-bending, purposefully challenging people to rethink that they’ve heard everything from the well-established and now expansive genre.
- Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
ATLANTA — AMC is auctioning off more than 100 iconic items from its show “The Walking Dead” just ahead of the final eight episodes of the series, which began in 2010 and became the most popular cable show of all time. It was shot in Georgia its entire run.
- By The Associated Press
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Sept. 24, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group.
- AP
A U.S. museum has returned a valuable 1,000-year-old Christian manuscript to a monastery in northern Greece. It had been looted by Bulgarian forces more than a century ago along with hundreds of other documents and artifacts. The 11th century gospel was formally presented on Thursday at the Eikosiphoinissa Monastery, in a ceremony attended by the Greek Orthodox Archbishop of America, Elpidophoros, and officials from the Museum of the Bible in Washington. According to the Archdiocese of America, the Greek manuscript is one of the world’s oldest hand-lettered gospels, and is believed to have been made in southern Italy.
- Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
At the beginning of “Bros,” a popular podcaster named Bobby (Billy Eichner) tells his listeners that he was recently asked for feedback on a gay romantic comedy — one that was pitched to him as a sweet, funny, accessible movie that would appeal to straight and gay audiences alike. But Bobby,…
- Ginnie Teo - New York Daily News (TNS)
Stranger things have happened.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Marlyne Barrett’s life is mirroring that of her “Chicago Med” character, now that the actress is battling cancer.