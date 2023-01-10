- Tribune News Service (TNS)
A powerful historical drama tops the DVD releases for the week of Jan. 17.
- By FRANCESCO SPORTELLI - Associated Press
The newly restored remains of an opulent ancient house in Pompeii offer visitors an exceptional peek at details of domestic life in the doomed Roman city. On Tuesday, the House of Vettii, or Domus Vettiorum as it is known by its Latin name, is being formally unveiled after 20 years of restoration. Given fresh life were frescoes from the latest fashion in Pompeii wall decoration before the flourishing city was buried under the volcanic ash spewing from Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD. The restoration of the home is another sign of rebirth for Pompeii, which followed decades of modern bureaucratic neglect, flooding and pillaging by thieves in search of artifacts to sell.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
Following is a partial schedule of coming movies on DVD. Release dates are subject to change:
- Seattle Times staff - The Seattle Times (TNS)
SEATTLE — When you think of comfort TV, what comes to mind? A show that reminds you of home? How about something supernatural- or science fiction-based? Or a well-led rom-com? Maybe something classic?
- Jevon Phillips - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Over the Christmas and New Year's holidays, many people participated in nostalgic activities and went to familiar places where they celebrated growing up and growing closer to those around them. Peacock's "The Best Man: The Final Chapters," the series that ends the movie franchise created by…
- Stephen Schaefer - Boston Herald (TNS)
With 100-plus acting credits, Nicolas Cage is only now starring in his first Western.
- Emily Bloch - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
PHILADELPHIA — M3gan was bound to capture online queer fandom from the moment she sashayed across the blood-splattered room.
- Anousha Sakoui - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — In summer 2021, when producer Joanna Laurie was planning production of "The Son," an upcoming drama from Oscar-winning writer and director Florian Zeller, she knew stress levels would be exponentially high for cast and crew. They had to contend with strict COVID-19 safety proto…
The following are Tuesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
In a series of buzzy TV interviews, Prince Harry is already telling all ahead of the release of his tell-all memoir, "Spare."
- John Katsilometes - Las Vegas Review-Journal (TNS)
LAS VEGAS — This is a case of honoring Dion but not Celine.
- Chris Jones - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
NEW YORK — After a bruising fall 2022 that saw several new shows fail and lots of unanswered questions about the fragile fiscal state of New York’s theater biz, Broadway is entering 2023 with atypical caution.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
Bob Saget’s widow recognized the one-year anniversary of his death Monday with an effusive essay remembering him as a great comedian whose top priority was helping others.
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
MINNEAPOLIS — Steve Gorman, former drummer for the Black Crowes, will be taking over for Tom Barnard on the "KQ Morning Show."
- Jim Harrington - Bay Area News Group (TNS)
SAN JOSE, Calif. — BottleRock Napa Valley is set to celebrate its 10th anniversary with Red Hot Chili Peppers, Post Malone, Lizzo, Duran Duran, Lil Nas X and the Smashing Pumpkins.
- Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
Netflix’s “Stranger Things” has been one of its biggest draws in the streaming service’s history, so it is financially rewarding the expansive cast for its fifth and final season with substantive pay raises, according to Puck News.
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
"Top Gun: Maverick" soared, "Avatar: The Way of Water" swam, and superheroes took a teensy, tiny, little bit of a hit.
- By JIM POLLOCK - Associated Press
Self-described shy girl Julia Wolf is coming out of the shadows on her major label debut “Good Thing We Stayed.” Blending hip-hop beats and a folk-influenced lilt to her voice, Wolf displays world-slaying potential on singles like “Hot Killer” and “Get Off My.” Associated Press reviewer Jim Pollock says in the quieter moments she emerges as an artist to watch. Wolf's collaborations with writer-producer Jackson Foote keeps the songs short and punchy, a tight-knit collection of darkness, self-discovery and humor. The final song, “Rookie of the Year,” reveals a broader range to come in future work. The album is out Friday.
- Glenn Whipp - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — After a one-year broadcast time out for bad behavior, the Golden Globes are back, putting into motion Hollywood's most intensive stretch of self-congratulation. For the next several weeks, leading up to the Oscars on March 12, there will be tears of joy, agents thanked and orch…
- Jen Yamato - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
She's your new best friend and humanity's worst nightmare, a high-tech AI doll with a homicidal streak. But what do animatronics, competitive dance and eyelid lubrication have to do with "M3GAN?" They're a few of the secret ingredients that helped bring the titular doll to life in Hollywood'…
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The son of "Romeo and Juliet" director Franco Zeffirelli has responded to a child sexual abuse lawsuit recently submitted in Los Angeles County by the film's stars, Leonard Whiting and Olivia Hussey.
- Luaine Lee - Tribune News Service (TNS)
The year 2022 saw many of our most treasured luminaries dim and disappear from our firmament. Through the years I have interviewed many of those who passed, leaving lasting memories of our brief time together.
- Josh Rottenberg, Stacy Perman and Glenn Whipp - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Twenty months after NBC announced that it was pulling the Golden Globe Awards off the air amid controversy, the show long billed as “Hollywood’s Party of the Year” is set to return to the airwaves Tuesday night.
- By ROB MAADDI - AP Pro Football Writer
Rob Gronkowski will be back on a football field for the Super Bowl. The four-time All-Pro tight end will attempt to make a field goal in Arizona on Feb. 12 during a live Super Bowl television commercial for FanDuel. It will be a high-stakes kick for Gronkowski, a four-time Super Bowl champion with New England and Tampa Bay who is used to performing under pressure. Anyone who places a Super Bowl bet of $5 or more on FanDuel will win a share of $10 million in free bets if Gronkowski makes the field goal.