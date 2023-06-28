- Jenna Ross - Star Tribune (TNS)
ST. JOSEPH, Minn. — Patty Wetterling spread the snapshots of her son Jacob across the dining room table. Jacob blowing out birthday candles. Jacob riding a horse. Jacob running a three-legged race with his best friend, Aaron.
- Maren Longbella - Star Tribune (TNS)
"The Art Thief" by Michael Finkel; Knopf (230 pages, $28)
- Dave Hage - Star Tribune (TNS)
NONFICTION: 'Ultra-Processed People' investigates how the products of food science are harming consumers.
Coach Gil Thorp is eligible for senior discounts. As the comic turns 65, a new writer hopes to ‘bring the strip into our current age’
- Rick Kogan - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
Gil Thorp turns 65 this year on Sept. 8.
Aisha Harris' 'Wannabe' offers stream-of-consciousness-style musings on the pop culture that shaped her
- Sonaiya Kelley - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
"It's nearly impossible to escape this world untouched by pop culture: moviegoing, TV watching, music listening," writes pop culture critic Aisha Harris in the introduction to her book, "Wannabe." "It doesn't all just happen to us — it helps shape us and informs how we move about the world, …
- Malcolm Forbes - Star Tribune (TNS)
FICTION: A tragicomic tale about a man whose life is turned around when his wife falls ill.
- Michelle Baruchman - The Seattle Times (TNS)
SEATTLE — Politicians campaign by convincing the public they're the best person for the job. While serving in office, they have to be confident and ready to engage on policies and talking points at any moment.
The following are Wednesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
Roseanne Barr faces backlash for Holocaust comments: 'Sarcasm or not, it's reprehensible and irresponsible'
- Emily St. Martin - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
If you're wondering why "She's Jewish" was trending on Twitter Tuesday evening, it's because Roseanne Barr is under fire ... again.
- AP
The NFL RedZone channel will be available to DirecTV customers for the first time as part of a multiyear renewal of its carriage agreement with NFL Media. The renewal keeps NFL Network on DirecTV and adds distribution on DirecTV Stream and U-verse. The NFL RedZone channel also will be carried on those platforms.
- Karla Ward - Lexington Herald-Leader (TNS)
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Bobby Osborne, a mandolin player who with his brother Sonny Osborne formed the bluegrass music duo The Osborne Brothers, has died. He was 91.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
James Cameron's "Titanic" is set to return to Netflix on July 1 — a little over a week after it was confirmed that five people had died aboard a submersible diving to the site of the Titanic shipwreck. Some are calling the entertainment company "rude and insensitive" for streaming the title …
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
HBO's controversial music industry drama "The Idol" concludes its debut season after just five episodes this weekend — and some viewers are divided.
Authorities say body found on California mountain is actor Julian Sands, who went missing while hiking in January
- AP
- By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer
Authorities have confirmed that British actor Julian Sands died while hiking on a Southern California mountain. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said Tuesday that remains found by hikers have been identified as the 65-year-old Sands, who went missing in January. Sands starred in many acclaimed films of the 1980s and 90s, including the 1985 British romance “A Room With a View” opposite Helena Bonham Carter. He also appeared in the films “Arachnophobia,” “Naked Lunch,” “Boxing Helena” and “Leaving Las Vegas.” Sands made regular guest appearances on television series including “24,” “Dexter” and “Smallville.”
- Mark Meszoros - The News-Herald (Willoughby, Ohio) (TNS)
Early on in the development of the digitally animated, theater-bound film “Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken,” the story is said to have centered more on the titular character’s family, all of whom are secretly krakens.
- Carlos De Loera - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Cardi B emphatically denies any and all cheating allegations levied against her — no matter the source.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Katy Perry recently revealed why she made a three-month sober "pact" earlier this year with boyfriend Orlando Bloom.
- Emily St. Martin - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Disneyland was definitely the happiest place on Earth for mega fans of Jamie Lee Curtis, Owen Wilson and LaKeith Stanfield on Saturday.
- Rick Sobey - Boston Herald (TNS)
BOSTON — Hundreds of great white sharks hunting seals close to shore along Cape Cod, and how local researchers are hoping to predict shark behavior, is the focus of a new National Geographic special for Sharkfest next week.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Lewis Capaldi is ending his 2023 world tour earlier than expected, days after he struggled to perform his set at this year's Glastonbury music festival.
- Tribune News Service - Tribune News Service (TNS)
Due to a BookScan delay, the Publishers Weekly bestsellers lists (BC-BOOK-BEST:MCT) for next Thursday, July 6, will move Monday, July 10. (The lists are scheduled to move as usual on Thursday, June 29 for this week.)
- Chris Hewitt - Star-Tribune (TNS)
"This isn't an adventure," says the title character in "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny." "Those days have come and gone." And come again.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Looks like Ryan Seacrest will take a spin on “Wheel of Fortune” as its new host.