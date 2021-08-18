The following are Wednesday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
- +3
- By BRIAN MELLEY - Associated Press
-
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Robert Durst said he deeply regretted telling his life story to filmmakers in hopes of restoring his reputation.
- By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — The pandemic accelerated changes in how people use their televisions, further reducing the dominance in traditional live viewing of what networks are showing, a new study has found.
Coalition of Chicago theaters, CSO and Lyric Opera will require vaccinations and other COVID precautions this fall
- Doug George - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
CHICAGO — A large number of Chicago-area theaters, dance and performing arts companies, led by the League of Chicago Theatres, announced Tuesday morning they will require COVID-19 precautions including proof of vaccination or negative tests, and masks for audience members, at least through t…
- AP
-
GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — A historically black public university in Louisiana has its second female drum major, nearly 70 years after the first.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Huge fan of “A Star Is Born” with Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper? Then maybe don’t talk to Barbra Streisand, who starred in the 1976 version of the much-remade flick and has some things to say about its 2018 incarnation.
- Joshua Axelrod - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)
-
PITTSBURGH — Alex Newell has been a part of Fred Rogers' neighborhood since he was 2 days old.
- By The Associated Press
-
Nonfiction
- By The Associated Press
-
Book Title by Author Name - ISBN - (Publisher)
- By The Associated Press
-
Movies US charts:
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
-
Rebecca Hall occupies nearly every fame of the elegant psychological thriller “ The Night House ” and you still leave wanting more of her and her character, Beth.
- Chris Hewitt - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
Rebecca Hall, who stars in "The Night House," knows what you're thinking about movies set in haunted houses. She thinks it, too.
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
David Bruckner’s 2017 folk horror film “The Ritual” explored the dangers that lie in the wilderness, following a group of friends dealing with their own personal loss and grief while confronting ancient forest monsters. For his follow-up, “The Night House,” we retreat to the indoors, though …
- Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Film it and they will watch.
- Lorraine Ali - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
The sudden end of America’s longest war was marked this weekend, and into Monday, by indelible footage of Afghans crowding the Kabul airport, clinging to the outside of a U.S. military aircraft in a frantic attempt to flee Taliban rule after the rapid collapse of their country’s government. …
- By STEVEN WINE - Associated Press
-
"The Horses and the Hounds,” James McMurtry (New West Records)
- By JEFF ROWE - Associated Press
-
“Power Play: Tesla, Elon Musk, and the Bet of the Century,” by Tim Higgins (Doubleday)
- Ruth Etiesit Samuel - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
In the trilogy-capping Netflix rom-com "The Kissing Booth 3," heroine Elle Evans (Joey King) has a lesson to learn: prioritize yourself in the journey to love.
- Robert Lloyd - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
There is a famous Hollywood story, from the 1920s, in which art director Cedric Gibbons went to MGM production chief Irving Thalberg to protest that a scene set in Paris called for a moonlit ocean in the background in a city with no ocean. "We can't cater to a handful of people who know Pari…
- AP
-
ROME (AP) — Archaeologists in the ancient city of Pompeii have discovered a remarkably well-preserved skeleton during excavations of a tomb that also shed light on the cultural life of the city before it was destroyed by a volcanic eruption in AD 79.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
A sequel featuring another story from the case files of Ed and Lorraine Warren tops the DVD releases for the week of Aug. 24.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Following is a partial schedule of coming movies on DVD. Release dates are subject to change: