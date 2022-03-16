- Cory Oldweiler - Star Tribune (TNS)
FICTION: An intensely evocative and ultimately shattering coming-of-age novel set in the waning years of the Soviet Union.
- Laurie Hertzel - Star Tribune (TNS)
Don't Miss: What happens in a life when you are afraid to make choices that might hurt those who count on you.
The following are Wednesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — CBS' “60 Minutes,” with reports on Ukraine, voting rights, Pete Buttigieg and “Ted Lasso,” was the week's most-watched live television show — making it three weeks in a row for the old guys.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
In the face of a defamation lawsuit from ex-fiance Marilyn Manson, Evan Rachel Wood says she’s “steady as a rock” and definitely “not scared.”
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
English actor Benedict Cumberbatch has expressed a desire to house Ukrainian refugees as Russian forces continue to attack the country.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — Another chart-topping pop star wants to come to Broadway.
- AP
LONDON (AP) — European regulators on Tuesday cleared Amazon's purchase of Hollywood studio MGM, saying the deal doesn't raise any competition concerns.
Movie review: Small-scale crime drama ‘The Outfit’ benefits from star Mark Rylance, but it isn’t finely tailored
- Mark Meszoros - The News-Herald (Willoughby, Ohio) (TNS)
Mark Rylance’s foundational performance almost is reason enough to recommend “The Outfit.”
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
Evan Rachel Wood has more harrowing allegations to make against Marilyn Manson.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
Oscar-winning filmmaker Graham Moore wanted to bring new style to the mobster movie genre.
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
WarnerMedia’s new streaming service is going to offer everything cable once did: the newest movies, home renovation shows and Guy Fieri.
- AP
NEW YORK (AP) — A video journalist for Fox News was killed in Ukraine when the vehicle he was traveling in outside of Kyiv with another reporter was struck by incoming fire, the network said on Tuesday.
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
Leonard (Mark Rylance), the proprietor of the finest bespoke suiting shop in 1956 Chicago, wants to make one thing very clear: he’s not a tailor, he’s a cutter. “Anyone with a needle and thread can call themselves a tailor,” he sniffs. No, Leonard trained for years on legendary Savile Row in…