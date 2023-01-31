“Pamela, a Love Story,” a new documentary from filmmaker Ryan White gives Pamela Anderson the chance to tell her story. Anderson is able to tell her life story in her own way from her discovery to her Playboy debut, through Baywatch, her many husbands and right up through her recent run on Broadway as Roxie Hart in Chicago. Associated Press Film Writer Lindsey Bahr writes the film is wholly captivating thanks to the funny, candid Anderson, who is still an open book and a hopeful romantic who is loathe to call herself a victim. Rated TV-MA, “Pamela, a Love Story” is streaming on Netflix starting Tuesday.