Gucci heirs worry over family depiction in Ridley Scott film
  • By COLLEEN BARRY Associated Press

MILAN (AP) — The great-grandchildren of Guccio Gucci, who founded the luxury fashion house that bears his name nearly a century ago in Florence, are appealing to filmmaker Ridley Scott to respect their family’s legacy in a new film that focuses on a sensational murder.

10 emerging writers receive $50,000 Whiting Awards

NEW YORK (AP) — Fiction authors Steven Dunn and Tope Falarin and dramatists Jordan E. Cooper and Sylvia Khoury are among this year's winners of the Whiting Awards, honors with a cash prize of $50,000 that are presented to each of 10 emerging writers.

Broadway star Karen Olivo protests Scott Rudin silence
  • By MARK KENNEDY AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Tony Award-winner Karen Olivo says she won’t return to “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” once it reopens, saying she's frustrated by the Broadway industry and especially the silence in the wake of revelations about the behavior of producer Scott Rudin.