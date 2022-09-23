- AP
Hilary Mantel, the Booker Prize-winning author of the acclaimed “Wolf Hall” saga, has died. She was 70. Publisher HarperCollins said Friday that Mantel died “suddenly yet peacefully” surrounded by close family and friends. Mantel is credited with re-energizing historical fiction with “Wolf Hall” and two sequels about the 16th-century English powerbroker Thomas Cromwell.
- Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
"Let's start again." The opening line of "Hold Me Tight" hits a little differently the second time around — and the movie, a jagged little heartbreaker from French writer-director Mathieu Amalric, is certainly built for repeat viewings. That might seem like an odd thing to say about a pictur…
- Dominic Baez - The Seattle Times (TNS)
“No one’s born bad.”
- Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
ATLANTA — In 2020, A&E was riding high with a hugely successful “Live PD” series where live cameras followed cops on patrol in different cities, an unedited version of “Cops.” But after the George Floyd murders and a reckoning on police brutality and race, A&E felt pressured to drop …
- Robert Lloyd - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Norman Lear turned 100 on July 27, and to belatedly mark the occasion, ABC aired a star-encrusted tribute Thursday, "Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter." On broadcast television, the producer's home for nearly all his TV career.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — The "Bachelorette" didn't work out the way contestant and Anaheim Hills resident Zach Shallcross planned, which is why he's giving the process another chance as the next star of ABC's the "Bachelor."
- AP
The NFL says Apple Music will be the new sponsor of the Super Bowl halftime show. The multi-year sponsorship will begin with this season’s Super Bowl on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona. Apple Music replaces Pepsi, which sponsored the show for the past 10 years. Terms were not announced, but analysts had expected the league to get at least $50 million per year for the rights. Apple is also negotiating with the NFL for the rights to the “NFL Sunday Ticket” package of Sunday games that do not air in a viewer’s home market.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — A whole lot of Betty White is going on sale this weekend.
- Jim Harrington - Bay Area News Group (TNS)
Michelle Obama is set to embark on a six-city tour this fall behind her upcoming new book, “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times.”
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Please excuse Roddy Ricch for being the opposite of antisocial, to borrow the title from his breakout album. The rapper is simply concerned about the senseless violence he’s been seeing in Los Angeles.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Kanye West, who now goes by the moniker Ye, has walked back some of his social media ire against ex-wife Kim Kardashian, as seen in an interview with "Good Morning America."
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
DETROIT — The Oscar-winning team behind the hit documentary "Summer of Soul" has turned its eyes to a new documentary subject ripe for the telling: the life and musical legacy of late Detroit hip-hop producer J Dilla.
- By The Associated Press
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
Almost five months after Naomi Judd’s suicide, daughter Wynonna is still trying to put the pieces together.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — After more than a decade of starts and stalls, the first look at Hulu's remake of the classic horror "Hellraiser" film franchise is here, revealing scenes of both pain and pleasure.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Actor Jeff Garlin, known for his roles in "The Goldbergs" and "Curb Your Enthusiasm," revealed this week that he has bipolar disorder.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Sept. 17, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Johnny Depp is reportedly dating one of his former lawyers — but not the one everyone expected.
- Rob Tornoe - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
The Philadelphia-inspired sitcom "The Goldbergs" began its 10th season Wednesday without Murray, the pants-hating Eagles fan played by Jeff Garlin.
- By WAYNE PARRY - Associated Press
The COVID pandemic forced most U.S. casinos to close for months, causing payrolls, revenue and earnings to tumble. But the forced shutdowns and highly regulated recoveries also taught some useful lessons that will endure even after the pandemic is a distant memory. That is according to panelists at a major casino conference in Atlantic City. Speaking at the East Coast Gaming Congress, executives say changes they were forced to make due to the pandemic had some benefits, including better sanitization procedures and the elimination of buffets in some places. The industry also learned how to operate with fewer workers.
- By JOE REEDY - AP Sports Writer
Amazon Prime Video’s first regular-season game as the exclusive home of “Thursday Night Football” averaged 15.3 million viewers across all platforms according to Nielsen and Amazon’s first party measurement. Kansas City’s 27-24 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers last Thursday averaged 13.0 million using only Nielsen’s ratings. That is a 47% increase from last year’s Week 2 game between Washington and the New York Giants, which averaged 8.84 million on NFL Network. It was also the most-watched program across broadcast or cable, with CBS’ “Young Sheldon” coming in second at 3.5 million.
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
Once upon a crime, "The A-Team," "Starsky and Hutch" and "Magnum P.I." charmed viewers with a balance of action and laughs. Even "Hill Street Blues," the greatest cop drama of all time, had its fair share of black humor.