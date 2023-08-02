- AP
-
Broadway star Phillipa Soo has not forgotten her childhood stage fright. The Grammy-winning actor and singer known for her roles in “Hamilton,” “Into the Woods” and other musicals is collaborating with her sister-in-law Maris Pasquale Doran and illustrator Qin Leng on a picture book about a girl more at ease singing to her stuffed animals than in front of a crowd. Random House Studio, an imprint of Random House Children’s Books, announced Wednesday that “Piper Chen Sings” will come out next April. Soo originated the role of Elizabeth Schuyler Hamilton, Alexander Hamilton’s wife, in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s celebrated play.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
The top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of July 24.
- Suzy Exposito - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Puerto Rican-Dominican producer Marco “Tainy” Masís, 33, has been alive for as long as people have been making reggaetón. And he’s not just grown up with the beloved Caribbean genre — which has romanced listeners well beyond the Spanish-speaking world — but, using elements of pop, alternativ…
- Ashley Lee - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
“Barbie’s” entire narrative builds, of all things, to a musical number.
- Robert Lloyd - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Television. Movies. Movies on television. Movies as television. Their association goes back to the early years of commercial TV, when talking pictures were but two decades old, and though the terms of the relationship have changed over time, they remain tightly bound. Most everyone will have…
- May-lee Chai - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
FICTION: A ghost tries to keep her family's reputation safe in Jimin Han's comic novel.
- Chris Hewitt - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
FICTION: Peter Heller's latest is an adventure in which the title character tries to solve an attempted murder.
- Chris Hewitt - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
FICTION: Its narrator tells her daughters a wild tale of her youth while they tend their cherry farm.
- Malcolm Forbes - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
FICTION: National Book Award finalist delivers a bravura collection about lives in flux in New York City.
- Rick Kogan - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
CHICAGO — Reunions can be pleasant and so it was when I got together with former Tribune colleagues Barbara Mahany and Blair Kamin. But our conversation was less about what old mutual pals have been up to, the health troubles that have come visiting, or what new hobbies or restaurants we’ve …
- Ellen Akins - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
FICTION: An 'original, complicated' Brit is at the center of Pip Williams' follow-up to 'The Dictionary of Lost Words.'
- Malcolm Forbes - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
FICTION: In this bittersweet novel, a hurtful teacher from the past is a catalyst for change.
- Moira Macdonald - The Seattle Times (TNS)
-
It's the last Paperback Picks of the summer (which I say with glee, as fall is my favorite season), and there's plenty to read for those of you not busy rushing around in the sunshine, including some award-winning novels, a dishy Broadway memoir, and the final words of a Hollywood legend — a…
- Kevin Canfield - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
FICTION: A funny, poignant novel focuses on a Dominican American woman holding an unusual get-together.
The following are Wednesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer
-
Union leaders told have told striking Hollywood writers that they plan to meet with representatives for studios to discuss restarting negotiations. The Writers Guild of America told its members in an email Tuesday night that a representative from the employers' side requested a meeting on Friday to discuss starting talks again. It's the first official communication between the two sides since the strike began three months ago. It wasn't immediately known whether a similar overture was made to union leaders for Hollywood actors, who have been on strike since July 14. A representative for the studios alliance said only that they remain committed to finding a solution for both strikes.
- AP
-
California’s lieutenant governor and other elected officials are urging Taylor Swift to postpone her Los Angeles concerts as a way to stand in solidarity with striking hotel workers. The politicians signed an open letter Tuesday telling Swift that her tour makes the region’s hotels a lot of money. Meanwhile, the letter says, many housekeepers and other hotel workers can’t afford to live close to their jobs and some sleep in their cars. Starting Thursday, Swift is scheduled to perform six sold-out shows at SoFi Stadium near Los Angeles. Her representatives didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment on the letter.
- By ANNA FURMAN - Associated Press
-
Group biographies are ambitious undertakings. To weave together divergent narratives, even about the most widely known figures, is a challenging feat; To make it coalesce, the writer has to find the right balance of substance and texture. “The Slip” charts the overlapping trajectories of six visual artists, several of whom are unknown outside the art world, as they establish themselves in the late 1950s at Coenties Slip, a disused shipyard on the southern tip of Manhattan. Associated Press reviewer Anna Furman says there's something for readers with a casual interest in art as well as those with a background in art history,
- By SAM METZ - Associated Press
-
A Utah law requiring adult websites to verify the age of their users will remain in effect after a federal judge dismissed a lawsuit challenging its constitutionality. The judge said Tuesday that an industry group representing adult entertainers couldn’t sue Utah officials over the law because of how it's designed. The dismissal poses a setback for First Amendment and digital privacy advocates, who argue the law unfairly discriminates against certain kinds of speech, violates the First Amendment rights of porn providers and intrudes on the privacy of individuals who want to view sexually explicit materials.
- By AAMER MADHANI - Associated Press
-
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden took a break from their beach vacation to see summer blockbuster “Oppenheimer.” The Bidens after a quick dinner at Matt’s Fish Camp in nearby Lewes went to an early evening showing of the three-hour movie about the life of Manhattan Project mastermind J. Robert Oppenheimer. The Bidens for their dinner-and-date chose “Oppenheimer” over the even bigger blockbuster “Barbie,” which was showing at the same time at Movies at Midway theater. Director Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” tells the story of the man who changed the course of the world’s history by shepherding the development of the first atomic bomb
- Joseph Wilkinson - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Taylor Swift doled out massive bonuses to the crew of her Eras Tour, proving that she may not be an “Anti-Hero” after all.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Angus Cloud’s mother reported a “possible overdose” to 911 before the “Euphoria” star was confirmed dead at his home in Oakland, California. on Monday. He was 25.
- Vivian Kwarm - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — The revamped ‘Real Housewives of New York City’ cast is shaking up the city, especially fashion publicist Jessel Taank, whose casting is history in the making.
- AP
-
Zendaya has posted a tender tribute to Angus Cloud, her “Euphoria” co-star who died this week at 25. She recalled on Instagram how Cloud could light up a room and says that is how she wants to remember him. Cloud died Monday at his family home in Oakland, California, his publicist said, just days after his father was buried. No cause of death was given. Sydney Sweeney, another “Euphoria” star, also posted a tribute to Cloud, calling him “an open soul, with the kindest heart.” Cloud had never acted before appearing on “Euphoria." He was recently cast to co-star in “Scream 6.”