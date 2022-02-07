Marmaduke

Fayetteville poetry community shares the art of spoken word

  • By AKIRA KYLES, The Fayetteville Observer

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — As a teenager in Fayetteville, Neil Ray found his passion for writing poetry and noticed there wasn’t a prominent community of poets in the city, so he started one.

‘Jackass Forever’ laughs its way to No. 1 at box office
‘Jackass Forever’ laughs its way to No. 1 at box office

  • By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer

Not even a global pandemic or a 12-year hiatus could stop the Jackass guys at the box office. “Jackass Forever,” the fourth movie in the anarchic series earned $23.5 million in ticket sales in its first weekend in theaters, according to studio estimates Sunday.

Joe Rogan apologizes for racial slurs after video surfaces

  • By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO - AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Spotify's popular U.S. podcaster Joe Rogan apologized Saturday after a video compilation surfaced that showed him using racial slurs in clips of episodes over a 12-year span.

US Jews talk identity, Holocaust after Goldberg's remarks
US Jews talk identity, Holocaust after Goldberg's remarks

  • By LUIS ANDRES HENAO, PETER SMITH and DAVID CRARY - Associated Press

The uproar over Whoopi Goldberg's remarks about the Holocaust has catalyzed somber reflections by many American Jews about not only the legacy of the Holocaust but anti-Jewish discrimination in the United States and their sense of a collective identity.

