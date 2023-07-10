The following are Monday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- David Matthews - New York Daily News (TNS)
Jamie Foxx has been spotted in public for the first time since he was hospitalized with a mystery “health complication” in the spring.
- Joseph Wilkinson - New York Daily News (TNS)
Harry Styles was hit in the face with an object while performing Saturday night in Vienna.
- By JILL LAWLESS - Associated Press
Senior British politicians are calling on the BBC to rapidly investigate claims that a leading presenter paid a teenager for explicit photos. The publicly funded national broadcaster is under pressure after The Sun newspaper reported allegations that the male presenter gave a youth 35,000 pounds ($45,000) starting in 2020 when the young person was 17. Neither the star nor the youth was identified. Though the age of sexual consent in Britain is 16, it’s a crime to make or possess indecent images of anyone under 18. In a statement, the BBC said “we treat any allegations very seriously and we have processes in place to proactively deal with them.”
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Kim Kardashian is certainly keeping up with Tom Brady, but there has been no touchdown just yet.
Britney Spears on ‘eff you’ reaction to security incident: I’ve never ‘been treated equal in this country’
- Evan Rosen - New York Daily News (TNS)
Britney Spears continues to voice her side of the Victor Wembanyama security “slap” incident, posting on Instagram Friday that she feels her obscenity-laced reaction was in part because she believes she has never “been treated as an equal person” in America.
