The following are today’s and Sunday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Updated
- AP
-
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
- AP
-
Jurors have convicted a man in the 2018 slaying of New Orleans rapper Young Greatness. The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reports a jury late Thursday found 43-year-old Donald Reaux guilty of second-degree murder in the death of the 34-year-old performer, whose real name was Theodore Jones. Reaux faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison. Family members said Jones, who moved to Houston after Hurricane Katrina, was in New Orleans for a funeral when he died. His song “Moolah” reached Billboard’s Hot 100 chart. He performed it on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” in 2016.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Hilaria Baldwin showed empathy to the world on Friday morning. Literally.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
-
Brooke Shields reveals that she was the victim of a sexual assault in a new documentary about her life that premiered Friday afternoon at the Sundance Film Festival. She doesn’t name the man who she said raped her, but she described the circumstances around the incident. It is just one of many revelations in “Pretty Baby,” a nuanced look at Shields’ life up until now including her rise to fame, her complicated relationship with her mother Teri Shields, who was an alcoholic, and how the media commodified her sexualization at a young age while shaming her at the same time. The film will be on Hulu later this year.
- By ED WHITE - Associated Press
-
A judge has dismissed a lawsuit over control of an 1888 painting by Vincent van Gogh. He says federal law bars him from stepping into a dispute between a Brazilian collector and a Detroit museum. Judge George Caram Steeh says the painting, titled “The Novel Reader,” is protected from seizure, and the Detroit Institute of Arts can’t be ordered to give it up. The painting has been part of a monthslong van Gogh exhibition that ends Sunday. Dozens of paintings by the Dutch master are on loan to the museum. Brazilian collector Gustavo Soter filed a lawsuit, declaring that he bought the art in 2017 but hadn’t been able to locate it after giving it to a third party. The museum will only say that the painting came from Brazil.
- Tommy Cummings - The Dallas Morning News (TNS)
-
Taylor Sheridan’s upcoming Western drama, "1883: The Bass Reeves Story," will feature a familiar face and place.
- By MARTINA INCHINGOLO - Associated Press
-
Since winning the Eurovision Song Contest in 2021, member of Italian rock band Måneskin were catapulted to worldwide fame. The band's charisma, talent and a catchy cover helped grow their audience and build the base for a solid music career. In a review, The Associated Press' Martina Inchingolo says their third album “RUSH!” reveals insights into that life-changing chapter and encapsulates the band's essence. While the album is mostly performed in English, they keep some tracks in Italian, such as the single “LA FINE.” They keep a fiery loud beat as they experiment with indie/rock and pop.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
The surviving members of the folk-rock band Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young have paid tribute to singer David Crosby, who died Wednesday evening at age 81.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
David Crosby gave fellow musician Melissa Etheridge “the gift of family,” the latter wrote in a Thursday tribute to the Crosby, Stills & Nash legend.
- AP
-
Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar. Week of 1.23.2023
- Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
-
“Cobra Kai,” the surprisingly sturdy continuation of “The Karate Kid” story, will get a sixth and final season on Netflix.
- Jim Harrington - Bay Area News Group (TNS)
-
David Crosby, the iconic singer-songwriter who died Wednesday at age 81, leaves behind a mighty musical legacy.
- Michael Ordoña - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
During "That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Scarlet Bond," I laughed out loud several times — not at any intended humor, but at how utterly lost viewers will be without previous knowledge of the light novel, manga or anime TV series (or in my case, without my teenage daughter …
- Jon Bream - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
He had a sweet voice when he sang and a candid voice when he talked. Brutally honest. Sometimes too much so.
TV shows to watch this week: 'Daily Show' makes big mistake using big names like Al Franken as substitute hosts
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
'The Daily Show'
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's new baby girl is already a doted-on little sister.
- Alexandra E. Petri, Christie D’Zurilla and Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — As the search continues for British actor Julian Sands, officials have looked at cellphone data to try to piece together Sands’ movements since he went missing in Southern California’s San Gabriel Mountains.
- Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Three years have passed since some of us last set foot in Park City, Utah, where the Sundance Film Festival has been on COVID-mandated hiatus — at least as an in-person event — since January 2020. Not that the festival has exactly hibernated in the meantime: In 2021 and 2022, digital screeni…
- Michael Ordoña - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
To American audiences, especially comic fans, the title "New Gods" may confuse. "New Gods: Yang Jian" is not related to comic legend Jack Kirby's 1970s DC masterwork that spawned Darkseid, Mister Miracle and others. And the gods are hardly new; the protagonists of this exquisitely animated C…