“There is no fixing Big Tech,” Cory Doctorow, a novelist and public-interest technologist who gained online fame with the blog “Boing Boing,” writes in his new book “The Internet Con: How To Seize The Means of Computation,” a manifesto for people who want to destroy it. "A simple, well-crafted vision of a more civil, civic-minded online life – peppered with sad tales of the human cost of Big Tech greed – make for an illuminating read, writes Associated Press technology writer Frank Bajak. Not least because Doctorow, a novelist and longtime former public-interest technologist, lays out a plan of action.
Author Sandra Cisneros is this year’s winner of the Ambassador Richard C. Holbrooke Distinguished Achievement Award, honoring writers who help foster “understanding between and among people.“ Cisneros is best known for her million-selling novel “The House on Mango Street” and has often drawn upon her Mexican heritage and her childhood community in her own work. She has also supported other writers through her nonprofits the Macondo Foundation and the Alfredo Cisneros del Moral Foundation. The Holbrooke award is named for the late U.S. diplomat and is presented by the Dayton Literary Peace Prize Foundation. In 1995, Holbrooke helped broker the Dayton Peace Accords that ended the Bosnian War.
ATLANTA — The website Buckhead.com said Elton John is leaving his Buckhead condo after 32 years.
LAS VEGAS — Lady Gaga has been riding the “Jazz + Piano” express at Dolby Live since the pandemic reopening. Her “Enigma” pop show hasn’t performed since Dec. 30, 2019. There has been talk of the show coming back, in some form, maybe as a theater version of her 2022 “Chromatica Ball” tour.
"Walking Dead" fans hungry for more of the same from France-set spinoff "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon" will be served a very different dish, at least cinematically. Vive la différence!
Following is a partial schedule of coming movies on DVD. Release dates are subject to change:
One of the best things about "Andor" is that it doesn't feel like "a galaxy far, far away." Even more than its cinematic springboard, "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," the Disney+ show's concerns feel ground-level, more relatable than most of the dynastic, Force-fueled, "Star Wars" saga. Inste…
SEATTLE — The upcoming fall movie season is somewhat touch-and-go this year, with the ongoing strikes by Hollywood writer and actor unions affecting the schedule. Because striking actors can’t do interviews or appear on red carpets to support their films, some movies have been rescheduled fo…
TORONTO — As filmmakers Caroline Suh and Cara Mones began interrogating the sexual misconduct scandal that halted — at least, briefly — the career of comedian Louis C.K. at the height of the #MeToo movement in 2017, they came to a realization: Debates around C.K.'s behavior, subsequent cance…
The following are Tuesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
Aerosmith has postponed a half-dozen dates on their farewell tour because frontman Steven Tyler injured his vocal chords during a performance. Tyler announced Monday on Instagram that he suffered damage during a Saturday show in New York that led to bleeding and doctor's said he can't sing for 30 days. Tyler said he's “heartbroken.” Aerosmith, known for a slew hits including “Dream On” and “Sweet Emotion,” was in the midst of a 40-stop "Peace Out" farewell tour in the U.S. and Canada. A half-dozen shows have been postponed to late January through February.
The MTV Video Music Awards return Tuesday night and for the first time in the show’s history, only women are nominated in the artist of the year category. Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Doja Cat, Nicki Minaj, Karol G and Shakira are competing for the night's top prize. The VMAs, which takes place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, will be hosted by Minaj. Swift leads the nominations with eight, followed by SZA, who has six. This year features a record-breaking number of first-time nominees at 35. The show begins at 8 p.m. EDT / PDT and will air on MTV. The show will also air in Spanish on UniMás.
'Brady Bunch' house in LA's Studio City sells for $3.2 million, more than $2 million below May list price
LOS ANGELES — The "Brady Bunch" house, renovated by HGTV, has sold for more than $2 million below its original asking price.
Jason Aldean tried it in a big town and found out.
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Charlie Robison, the Texas singer-songwriter whose rootsy anthems made the country charts until he was forced to retire after complications from a medical procedure left him unable to sing, has died. He was 59.
When Olivia Rodrigo has big, messy feelings to process, she tends to do it behind the wheel.
The Avengers reportedly assembled to attend Captain America’s wedding over the weekend.
An hour into playing the video game "Baldur's Gate 3" with my husband, we'd already broken the first and probably most ignored rule of "Dungeons & Dragons": Never split the party.
LOS ANGELES — Joe Jonas did not hesitate bringing up his divorce from Sophie Turner with L.A. fans over the weekend.
On a waterfront promenade lined with pink flowers and facing Manhattan’s majestic skyline, designer Michael Kors paid tribute to his late mother with a show honoring the travels the two enjoyed together. As usual, Kors was joined by a slew of celebrities at the picturesque venue along the East River in Brooklyn’s Domino Park, under the Williamsburg Bridge. Actors Halle Berry, Blake Lively, Tiffany Haddish, Ellen Pompeo, Olivia Wilde, Jenna Dewan and more were in attendance. The runway was heavy on looks one imagined Kors’ mother, Joan Kors, who died in August, wearing in the ’60s and ’70s, many crocheted or in lace or silk chiffon, including bathing suits and some very short minidresses.
Jimmy Buffett’s widow, Jane Slagsvol, honored the late singer-songwriter with a heartfelt tribute acknowledging “a whole word of people” who came into their orbit over the past few years — from their family and employees to Buffett’s faraway fans.
On the instrumental album “She Said Mahalo,” Lee Oskar plays funk, reggae, a lullaby and more, all while using less than a dozen harmonicas. The harp virtuoso known for being a founding member of the rock-funk band War is front and center in a mix of arrangements that includes guitar, keys, winds, strings and buoyant percussion. In a review, The Associated Press’ Steven Wine says Oskar creates a sunny mood with the warm tone of his unhurried, harp-riding smooth grooves. Several tunes sound like TV or movie themes. “She Said Mahalo” will be released Friday.
Maya Hawke recently revealed the moment she realized that her father, Ethan Hawke, was a talented actor. So why does her dad consider the moment a "parenting fail"?
It's the year of the country mega hit.