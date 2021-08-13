Marmaduke

New Zealand loses its precious 'Rings' series to Britain
New Zealand loses its precious 'Rings' series to Britain

  • By NICK PERRY - Associated Press

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand has long been associated with “The Lord of the Rings” but with the filming of a major new television series suddenly snatched away, the nation has become more like Mordor than the Shire for hundreds of workers.

Rachel Maddow may ditch MSNBC, report says

  • Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)

NEW YORK — MSNBC star Rachel Maddow may leave the left-of-center news network when her contract ends in early 2022.

New Orleans mayor: Good times can roll -- with vaccines
New Orleans mayor: Good times can roll -- with vaccines

  • By KEVIN McGILL and REBECCA SANTANA - Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — People who want to enter New Orleans bars, restaurants, music halls — or any other inside venue — will soon have to show proof of vaccination against the coronavirus or a recent negative test, according to new rules announced Thursday by the mayor amid a surge in virus cases.

Review: ‘CODA’ welcomes us into a family we may never forget
Review: ‘CODA’ welcomes us into a family we may never forget

  • By JOCELYN NOVECK - AP National Writer

They say silence is golden. It's a silly phrase, really, but it takes on an urgent poignancy for three stunning minutes in “CODA,” Sian Heder’s refreshing, loving and altogether irresistible film about a deaf family with one hearing daughter.

Britney Spears' father to step down from conservatorship
Britney Spears' father to step down from conservatorship

  • By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney Spears' father agreed Thursday to step down from the conservatorship that has controlled her life and money for 13 years, according to reports.

EXPLAINER: Will we need vaccine passports to do fun things?
EXPLAINER: Will we need vaccine passports to do fun things?

  • By MATT O'BRIEN - AP Technology Writer

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Ready to go out on the town before summer ends? In parts of the U.S., you might have to carry your COVID-19 vaccine card or a digital copy to get into restaurants, bars, nightclubs and outdoor music festivals.

'Jeopardy!' champ Matt Amodio's analytic style is a winner
'Jeopardy!' champ Matt Amodio's analytic style is a winner

  • By LYNN ELBER - AP Television Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Amid the ruckus over the new host of “Jeopardy!”, contestant Matt Amodio has methodically scooped up resounding victories and a place in the quiz show’s hall of fame.

Coachella promoter AEG sets mandatory vaccination policy for fans and staff

  • August Brown - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — Concert giant AEG Presents, which runs marquee festivals like Coachella and Stagecoach along with local clubs like the Roxy and El Rey Theater, announced a mandatory vaccination policy for staff and fans at its future shows.

Kit Harington shifts from Jon Snow to 'Modern Love'
Kit Harington shifts from Jon Snow to 'Modern Love'

  • By AMANDA LEE MYERS - Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — In “Game of Thrones,” Kit Harington famously played the brooding Jon Snow through eight seasons, stalking icy landscapes and dark castles, trying to figure out how to save humanity.