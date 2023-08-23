All nine Atlantic City casinos turned a profit in the second quarter of this year, although that collective profit was down more than 20% from a year ago. Only three casinos and one online entity recorded a larger profit in April, May and June of this year than they did in those same months in 2019, before the pandemic hit. Figures released Tuesday show the casinos posted a gross operating profit of $146 million in the second quarter of this year. That's down 20.5% from the same period a year ago, and also trails the $159 million profit they posted in the second quarter of 2019.