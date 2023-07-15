Oil City, PA (16301)

Today

Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 84F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Showers with a possible thunderstorm early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.