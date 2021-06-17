Marmaduke

Marmaduke
Entertainment
AP

16 Latinos in Hollywood sound off on the industry’s representation problem

  • Yvonne Villarreal and Daniel Hernandez Los Angeles Times (TNS)

For our collection of stories on Hollywood’s Latino culture gap, the Los Angeles Times spoke with actors, writers, directors and executives about the state of Latino representation on-screen and their hopes for the future — so many, in fact, than not all of their memorable responses could be…

Utah ‘Real Housewives’ star seeks fraud case dismissal

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Jen Shah and her defense attorneys have asked a federal judge in New York this week to dismiss charges against her in a fraud case because officers allegedly coerced her into waiving her Miranda rights when she was arrested in Utah.

+2
Chlöe, Shahidi, Cordae part of Disney EP honoring Black life
Chlöe, Shahidi, Cordae part of Disney EP honoring Black life

  • By MESFIN FEKADU AP Music Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Disney is celebrating this year’s Juneteenth with a new EP about the Black experience featuring actor and activist Yara Shahidi, Chlöe Bailey of Chloe x Halle and rapper YBN Cordae, who is donating his proceeds to students attending historically Black colleges and universities.