A stage musical about woke princesses that uses hit songs by Britney Spears will land on Broadway this summer. “Once Upon a One More Time,” featuring Spears’ tunes, including “Oops!… I Did It Again,” “Lucky,” “Stronger” and “Toxic,” will start performances in May at the Marquis Theatre. The musical has an original story written by Jon Hartmere about classic fairy tale princesses — Cinderella, Snow White and Little Mermaid, among them — who are transformed after reading “The Feminine Mystique,” a landmark feminist text. “Once Upon a One More Time” first played at The Shakespeare Theatre Company,. The cast will be announced at a later date.
Actor, musician and children’s author widely known for his portrayal of one of the first regular characters on the children’s show “Sesame Street,” Bob McGrath, has died at the age of 90. McGrath’s passing was confirmed by his family who posted on his Facebook page on Sunday. Sesame Workshop tweeted Sunday evening that it “mourns the passing of Bob McGrath, a beloved member of the Sesame Street family for over 50 years.” McGrath was a founding cast member of “Sesame Street” when the show premiered in 1969. He is survived by his wife, Ann Logan Sperry, and their five children.
The musical “A Beautiful Noise” that opened Sunday on Broadway is quite a depressing trip through Neil Diamond’s life, offering a loving and, yes, fully authorized portrait that’s unnecessarily boastful as well as positively cringey, says Associated Press critic Mark Kennedy. The conceit is that an older Diamond is reluctantly undergoing therapy to figure out why he’s such a sad sack. Often incoherent, that's not to take away from an amazing Will Swenson as a young Diamond, who digs deep into his throat to provide a portrait of a tortured artist as a younger man.
It’s no secret that there is bad blood between Taylor Swift fans and Ticketmaster. Now the Swifties are officially taking legal action.
Host Keke Palmer and musical guest SZA had some big news to share on this weekend's episode of "Saturday Night Live."
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” held the box-office crown for the fourth straight weekend with $17.6 million. And the comic holiday thriller “Violent Night” debuted with $13.3 million. But the biggest talking point on the weekend was a movie conspicuously absent from theaters. Had Netflix kept Rian Johnson’s whodunit sequel “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” in theaters, it would have been one of the weekend’s top draws. Netflix instead chose to keep its release last week a more limited sneak-peak. So instead of feasting on “Glass Onion," moviegoers were fed mostly box-office leftovers.
Performers such as Gladys Knight or the Irish band U2 usually would be headlining a concert for thousands. But this Sunday the tables will be turned as they and other artists will be the ones celebrated at the Kennedy Center Honors. Other honorees include actor, director, producer and human rights activist George Clooney, groundbreaking composer and conductor Tania León, and contemporary Christian singer Amy Grant. Every year the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts honors a select group of people for their artistic contributions to American culture. The show will be broadcast on Dec. 28 on CBS. President Biden, Vice President Harris and their respective spouses are slated to attend.
The World Cup has become a political lightning rod in Qatar. So it comes as no surprise that soccer fans’ sartorial style has sparked controversy. Fans from around the world have refashioned traditional Gulf Arab headdresses and thobes at the first World Cup in the Middle East. Western women have tried out hijabs. England fans have donned crusader costumes. The politically-minded have made statements with rainbow accessories in a country that criminalizes homosexuality. Fan fashion has drawn a range of reactions from locals in the tiny Muslim emirate that has seen nothing remotely like the spectacle of the World Cup before. The outfits have elicited amusement and excitement in some cases. They have brought backlash in other instances.
Donald Trump’s announced 2024 bid for the White House means a member of his family will no longer be getting a Fox News paycheck.
The listing agent for the Victorian home featured in the “The Goonies” film in Astoria, Oregon, says the likely new owner is a fan of the classic coming-of-age movie about friendships and treasure hunting, and he promises to preserve and protect the landmark. The 1896 home with sweeping views of the Columbia River flowing into the Pacific Ocean was listed in November with an asking price of nearly $1.7 million. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Jordan Miller of John L. Scott Real Estate says the sale is expected to close in mid January. Miller says the new owner, a self-described serial entrepreneur, will make his name known at that time.
Nick Cannon has been hospitalized with pneumonia, he said Friday.
Noodle, a senior pug who went viral on TikTok for deciding whether it would be a bones day or a no bones day, has died. His owner, Jonathan Graziano, posted on Instagram that the 14-year-old dog died Friday. The little dog became famous in 2021 when Graziano began posting morning videos of Noodle deciding whether he was going to stand up or flop down in his soft dog bed. This coined the phrase “a no bones day” if Noodle decided to sleep in. Graziano would encourage his fans to follow his lead and treat themselves to soft pants and self care. Graziano said Noodle lived 14 and a half years and made millions of people happy.
The British Museum has pledged not to dismantle its collection following a report that the institution’s chairman has held secret talks with Greece’s prime minister over the return of the Parthenon Sculptures, also known as the Elgin Marbles. The report by the Greek newspaper Ta Nea is the latest twist in the long-running dispute over ownership of the ancient sculptures, which have been a centerpiece of the British Museum’s collection since 1816. Ta Nea reported Saturday that negotiations between museum Chairman George Osborne and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis have been taking place since November 2021 and are at an advanced stage.
