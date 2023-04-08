Marmaduke

Entertainment

PBS Schedule

The following are today’s and Sunday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:

Chasing Horse sex abuse charges upheld, drug crime dropped
AP

Chasing Horse sex abuse charges upheld, drug crime dropped

  • By RIO YAMAT - Associated Press

A Nevada judge has tossed a drug trafficking charge against a “Dances With Wolves” actor but upheld the sweeping sexual abuse charges that Nathan Chasing Horse faces in state court. He’s accused of sexually abusing Indigenous women and girls for decades. Chasing Horse wanted his entire 19-count indictment thrown out. He said in his motion that his accusers in Nevada had wanted to have sex with him. One of the women was younger than 16 when she says Chasing Horse started abusing her. Chasing Horse is widely known for playing the role of Smiles a Lot in Kevin Costner’s 1990 film. Trial is set for May 1 in Las Vegas.

Sports
AP

WWE apologizes for using Auschwitz image in preview show

  • By JOE REEDY - AP Sports Writer

World Wrestling Entertainment has apologized for using an image from the Auschwitz concentration camp to promote one of its matches during the first night of WrestleMania 39 last weekend. The image was used in a promotional package for the match between Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio on a preview show. The storyline between father and son included Dominik Mysterio going to jail after being involved in an incident with his father during Christmas. The photo from the concentration camp was replaced by stock footage of barbed wire and an empty jail cell in the promo before the match and in replays.

Denver firm acquires historic Cal Neva resort at Lake Tahoe
AP

Denver firm acquires historic Cal Neva resort at Lake Tahoe

  • AP

Cal Neva Resort & Casino at Lake Tahoe, a historic hotel-casino built along the California-Nevada line in 1926, is now under the ownership of a Denver-based real estate firm. The hotel-casino was once owned by Frank Sinatra but has been shuttered for 10 years. The company, McWhinney, owns properties in a half-dozen states including Texas and Massachusetts. It says it plans to offer a world-class spa and wellness retreat on the 13-acre site. McKinney announced the deal Friday as part of a partnership with The Kor Group and luxury boutique operator Proper Hospitality. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The Reno Gazette Journal reports the sale price was estimated to be about $58 million.

New this week: Jeremy Renner, Metallica and 'Cocaine Bear'
AP

New this week: Jeremy Renner, Metallica and 'Cocaine Bear'

  • By The Associated Press

This week’s new entertainment releases include albums from Metallica and Natalie Merchant, Jeremy Renner's four-part series “Rennervations” debuts on Disney+ only a few months after the actor was badly injured in a snowplow accident and “Cocaine Bear” lumbers onto Peacock. The half-hour critically praised comedy “Single Drunk Female” returns for its second season on Freeform and Katie Holmes directs and stars in “Rare Objects,” an adaptation of a novel by Kathleen Tessaro about a woman with a traumatic past trying to rebuild her life starting with a new job at a New York antique shop.

'A Thousand and One' is Teyana Taylor's answered prayer
AP

‘A Thousand and One’ is Teyana Taylor's answered prayer

  • By GARY GERARD HAMILTON - Associated Press

Teyana Taylor says the praise she’s received for her new film, “A Thousand and One” is “everything I prayed for.” A.V. Rockwell’s directorial debut, which won the grand jury prize at Sundance this year, follows a young New York City woman and her 6-year-old son, following her release from jail in 1994. Inez takes her child from foster care without permission, and the movie tracks their ups, downs and hardships living in a tough and changing New York without much help. Rockwell, who also wrote the film, says she's grateful the attention the film has received, saying "I wanted to reach people, heal people, connect people to each other.”

AP

Review: 'The Legacy of J Dilla' touches on producer's life, career

  • Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)

As a primer on the life and career of James "J Dilla" Yancey, "The New York Times Presents: The Legacy of J Dilla" is a sufficient introduction to the world of the innovative Detroit hip-hop producer, who died in 2006 at age 32. The documentary premieres at 10 p.m. ET Friday on FX.

Flush with cash, state of New Mexico resets priorities
AP

Flush with cash, state of New Mexico resets priorities

  • By MORGAN LEE - Associated Press

The governor of New Mexico is confronting a deadline to sign or veto provisions in the largest proposed annual spending plan in the state’s history, along with a $1.1 billion tax relief bill. Surging oil prices and output in southeastern New Mexico are producing a financial windfall for state government. Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has until noon Friday to sign or veto the tax bill and provisions of a $9.2 billion state general fund budget. Democratic lawmakers want to increase state spending to shore up rural health care networks, provide tuition-free college, no-pay daycare and new business incentives. The budget proposal would increase state general fund spending by 14% to around $1.2 billion.

Paul Cattermole of UK pop group S Club 7 dies at 46
AP

Paul Cattermole of UK pop group S Club 7 dies at 46

  • AP

Paul Cattermole, a member of early-2000s British pop group S Club 7, has died at the age of 46. The news comes just weeks after the band announced a reunion tour. The band and Cattermole’s family said Friday that the singer was was found at his home in Dorset, southwest England on Thursday and pronounced dead later that afternoon. They said the cause was unknown, but police did not consider the death suspicious. Formerd in 1998, S Club 7 had a string of upbeat hits including “Reach” and “Never Had a Dream Come True.” In February S Club 7 announced a 25th-anniversary tour, due to begin in October.