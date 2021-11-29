Marmaduke

NEW YORK (AP) — Thanksgiving weekend moviegoing was still far from the feast it normally is, but Disney's “Encanto” and the Lady Gaga-led “House of Gucci” both gave a lift to two genres that have been particularly battered by the pandemic: family movies and adult dramas.

‘Encanto’ leads box office in subdued weekend at the movies

  • Brian Eckhouse - Bloomberg News (TNS)

Even a new Walt Disney Co. animated film with a score by Lin-Manuel Miranda of “Hamilton” fame failed to light up the box office over the normally strong Thanksgiving weekend, a sign consumers are still cautious about going to cinemas.

+6
NEW YORK (AP) — Ghislaine Maxwell spent the first half of her life with her father, a rags-to-riches billionaire who looted his companies' pension funds and died mysteriously. She spent the second with another tycoon, Jeffrey Epstein, who died while charged with sexually abusing teens.

NEW YORK (AP) — Ghislaine Maxwell spent the first half of her life with her father, a rags-to-riches billionaire who looted his companies' pension funds before dying a mysterious death. She spent the second with another tycoon, Jeffrey Epstein, who died while charged with sexually abusing te…

Bob Dylan artwork show opens in Miami, new cinema paintings

  • By ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON - Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — Bob Dylan has been telling stories through songs for 60 years. But recently America’s master lyricist has also captured moments in a new series of paintings that, just like his songs, are intimate and a bit of a mystery.

