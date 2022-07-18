Officials say millions of dollars worth of gems and jewelry were stolen from an armored truck last week in Southern California. Brink's says one of its trucks was robbed in the early morning on July 11 near Los Angeles. The director of the traveling International Gem and Jewelry Show says the merchandise had been loaded onto the truck late on July 10 following an exhibit near San Francisco. It was going to an event near LA. The jewelry show official says 18 victims are reporting more than $100 million in losses. Brink's says it was less than $10 million.