- Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Following is a partial schedule of coming movies on DVD. Release dates are subject to change:
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
"Promising Young Woman": Carey Mulligan gives a memorable performance in this daring rape-revenge fantasy, the directorial debut from Emerald Fennell, an English actress and showrunner on "Killing Eve's" second season.
- Michael Ordoña Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Don't tell Kaley Cuoco not to judge a book by its cover. It worked for her.
- Mary McNamara Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Here's how I know life is getting at least a tiny bit better: My husband has dumped Rachel Maddow for Stanley Tucci.
- Meredith Blake Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
In December 1991, Julie Gentry was driving home for Christmas break after a semester of college. She had just reached the city limits of Birmingham, Alabama. and was flipping over a cassette tape in the car stereo when she heard an ad on the radio announcing a casting call for a new MTV series.
Tom Holland embraces ‘darker role’ with ‘Cherry’ in reunion with ‘Avengers’ directors Joe and Anthony Russo
- Peter Sblendorio New York Daily News (TNS)
-
There’s much more to Tom Holland behind the mask.
Grammy nominee Mickey Guyton on finding her way in 'predominantly white, male world of country music'
- George Varga The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
-
It's a hard life on easy street/ Just white painted picket fences far as you can see/
- Glenn Whipp Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
"Sound of Metal" tells a story quite specific in its details. Punk-metal drummer Ruben, a recovering addict, suffers a sudden, severe hearing loss. He checks into a remote community for recovering deaf addicts and grapples, yes, with the idea of silence, but more than that — stillness. "That…
LONDON (AP) — The latest on Oprah Winfrey's interview with Meghan and Harry, their first since stepping away from royal life.
- By MESFIN FEKADU AP Music Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — Stuck at home during the pandemic, BTS created “Dynamite" and released the song to their isolated fans as a gift. Now, the gift has returned to them — in the form of their first Grammy nomination.
The following are Tuesday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Seattle ticketing company Brown Paper Tickets has agreed to pay $9 million in restitution to an estimated 45,000 customers.
- By LYNN ELBER AP Television Writer
-
LOS ANGELES (AP) — There were royal victims and villains in Harry and Meghan’s tell-all — or tell enough — interview with Oprah Winfrey. But there was only one immediate and clear winner: the American media queen.
TORONTO (AP) — Canadian sitcom "Kim’s Convenience″ is set to close up shop after its fifth season.
- By LINDSEY BAHR AP Film Writer
-
UNDER EMBARGO UNTIL 4PM ET/1PM PT
- Kate Feldman New York Daily News (TNS)
-
We’ve got singing queens and knights and rooks.
- By JAKE COYLE AP Film Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” “Promising Young Woman” and “Ma Rainey's Black Bottom” are among the nominees for the top honor of the 32nd annual Producers Guild Awards, the Darryl F. Zanuck Award for outstanding producer.
- By The Associated Press
-
Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week.
- Josh Rottenberg, Stacy Perman Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
On Saturday night, in the wake of a Los Angeles Times investigation that cast a shadow of controversy over this year's Golden Globes ceremony, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced that it is committing to "transformational change."
- Stephen Battaglio Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Oprah Winfrey’s highly anticipated interview with disaffected royal couple Meghan and Prince Harry, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, was a major ratings draw for CBS on Sunday.
- Dan DeLuca The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
-
Willie Nelson
- By JILL LAWLESS Associated Press
-
LONDON (AP) — Oprah Winfrey’s two-hour prime-time interview with Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, contained revelations and allegations that have left Britain’s royal family reeling, painting a picture of racism, insensitivity and deep-rooted dysfunction.