- By KEVIN MCGILL - Associated Press
It's Mardi Gras — or Fat Tuesday in New Orleans — and the annual, ebullient climax of the city's Carnival season comes this year with some political intrigue. Mild weather is expected to bring hundreds of thousands of tourists and locals to city streets, many of them in costume, to mark the raucous end of Carnival season. Among the revelers will be opponents of New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, who are gathering last-minute signatures ahead of a Wednesday deadline to force a recall election. There's also an undercurrent of worry about recurring violent crime. One person was killed and four wounded when gunfire broke out during a Sunday night parade.
- Tracy Brown - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Actor Barbara Bosson, nominated for multiple Emmy awards for her portrayal of Fay Furillo in the acclaimed 1980s police drama “Hill Street Blues,” has died. She was 83.
- Emily St. Martin - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Johnny Knoxville got a little too candid in a recent interview and might have unwittingly revealed that "The White Lotus" is headed to Japan.
- Tracy Brown - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
“Avatar: The Way of Water” keeps soaring to new heights. James Cameron’s Pandora-set sequel has surpassed his 1997 film “Titanic” as the third highest-grossing film of all time at the worldwide box office.
- Chris Riemenschneider - Star Tribune (TNS)
MINNEAPOLIS — Two forward-thinking musical innovators who continue to carve out interesting new projects, Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew aren't the type to reminisce about the good ol' days. But they did keep coming back to that one day in Rome in 1980.
- Jevon Phillips - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, the directors of "Everything Everywhere All at Once," were awarded top honors for feature filmmaking by the Directors Guild of America at the 75th DGA Awards, a strong indicator of who could win at the Academy Awards next month.
Court filing: Prosecutors drop possibility of 5-year sentence in Alec Baldwin film set shooting case
- AP
- Ebony Williams - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
Grammy Award winner SZA is starting 2023 with a major win.
- AP
New court filings show prosecutors have dropped the possibility of a sentence enhancement that could have carried a mandatory five-year sentence against Alec Baldwin in a fatal film-set shooting. The actor-producer’s attorneys had earlier objected to the the enhancement they said was unconstitutional because it was added after the October 2021 shooting. The amended complaint filed Friday in New Mexico was made public Monday. Baldwin and weapons supervisor Hannah Gutierrez-Reed were charged last month with felony involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during rehearsals for the film “Rust” at a ranch on the outskirts of Santa Fe.
- Luaine Lee - Tribune News Service (TNS)
Actor Eugene Levy thought he was up against the real “Schitt’s Creek” when he was offered his latest job. The producers at AppleTV+ wanted him to host a travel show. There was one minor problem: Levy doesn’t like traveling.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Ice-T’s reputation as an O.G. original gangster is now set in stone — in the form of a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame. The rapper and actor was honored with a recording industry star Friday, the walk’s 2,747th, at 7065 Hollywood Blvd.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
Netflix’s “All Quiet on the Western Front” made noise at Sunday’s British Academy Film Awards, leading all movies with seven wins, including for best film.
- Evan Rosen - New York Daily News (TNS)
Don Lemon was taken out of the lineup ahead of Monday’s slate on CNN’s morning programming.
- AP
Amid ongoing criticism over his comments about Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley, Don Lemon was absent Monday from “CNN This Morning.” Co-host Poppy Harlow told viewers that “Don has the day off.” Lemon has not been on the air since Thursday, when during a discussion on “CNN This Morning” about the ages of politicians he said that the 51-year-old Haley was not “in her prime.” He said a woman was considered in her prime “in her 20s, 30s and maybe her 40s.” A CNN spokesperson had no immediate comment on whether Lemon would be back Tuesday.
- AP
Hundreds of thousands of revelers have taken to the streets of Germany to celebrate Carnival dressed up in colorful costumes, amid an abundance of candy, flowers and alcohol. Popular street parades in traditional Carnival strongholds such as Duesseldorf, Cologne and Mainz in the Rhineland drew huge crowds of locals and tourists alike on Monday. Schools remained closed in many regions in the west so children could join the parades. Many of the processions showcased floats that addressed current political topics with biting sarcasm. Themes included the struggle of Iran’s women for more freedom and the war in Ukraine.
- AP
The aggravated rape and assault trial of Moroccan singer Saad Lamjarred has started in Paris. The 37-year-old Lamjarred allegedly raped a French woman at a luxury hotel on the Champs-Elysees in October 2016 while he was under the influence of alcohol and cocaine. He has denied the allegations. He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted. A verdict is expected on Friday. Lamjarred is famous on the Arab pop music scene. Lamjarred has also been charged with the aggravated rape of another woman in August 2018 at a nightclub in Saint-Tropez on the French Riviera. A trial date hasn’t been set for that case.
- Jon Bream - Star Tribune (TNS)
Beyoncé may have set an all-time Grammy record this month. Harry Styles may have taken home the coveted album of the year. But neither had the kind of Grammy night that Carly Pearce did.
- Dan DeLuca - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
This list of the best and most notable music (and music-related media) of February begins with Philadelphia's own pop superstar Pink, who returns with her ninth album, and also includes a new song by Philly rising star Devon Gilfillian. Then there's a Dionne Warwick documentary, a fine new a…
- Lorraine Ali - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The solar system is the limit in "Hello Tomorrow!," Apple TV+'s 10-part series about a team of traveling salespeople who peddle timeshares on the moon. Too bad the storytelling in this highly stylized, half-hour dramedy doesn't aim as high as its ambitious characters.
- Michael Ordoña - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
So you've seen "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" and you've stuck around and watched the scenes after "Quantumania" and you're going, "Wha—?"
- Robert Lloyd - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Crime pays, if you're a television network, and especially if you're network television, where reckoning with malefactors has a long and rich history and continues to have a dominating presence. On some fundamental level, NBC equals "Law & Order" and whatever else Dick Wolf has going, an…
Amid calls for a boycott, ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ controversy questions what it means to be a ‘Harry Potter’ fan
- Todd Martens and Sarah Parvini - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — The night before visiting the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios Hollywood, Brittany Katter wondered whether the journey was a mistake.