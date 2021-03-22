Marmaduke

Prince Harry gives advice to grieving children in new book

  • By DANICA KIRKA Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Prince Harry has written the forward for a new book aimed at the children of frontline workers who died in the COVID-19 pandemic, sharing the pain he suffered as a boy after the death of his mother, Princess Diana.