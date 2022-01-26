Marmaduke

How the Oscar best picture race stands as voting begins this week

  • Glenn Whipp - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — Oscar nominations voting begins this week, with the results to be revealed on Feb. 8. Film academy members have had plenty of time to sift through the contenders during the holidays and the current Omicron hibernation, so I'm expecting nothing but informed, intelligent choices,…

Olivia Colman and Maggie Gyllenhaal dig into that 'Lost Daughter' ending

  • Glenn Whipp - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Olivia Colman and Maggie Gyllenhaal are hanging at the posh Ham Yard Hotel in London's Soho district, and there's a low-key freak-out happening because Phoebe Waller-Bridge is in the venue's theater to see "The Lost Daughter," Gyllenhaal's keenly observed filmmaking debut, and Gyllenhaal is …