The following are Monday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
After scandal and boycott plunged the Hollywood Foreign Press Association into disarray and knocked the Golden Globes broadcast off television for a year, the annual film and television awards are set to announce nominations Monday. Nominations to the 80th Golden Globe Awards will be announced 8:35 a.m. Eastern Monday by George and Mayan Lopez, who will read the nominees on NBC’s “Today” show. The Globes are to take place Jan. 10. Stand-up comedian Jerrod Carmichael will host. Much of Hollywood has spurned the Globes since it was revealed last year that the HFPA had no Black members.
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
The comedy “Some Like It Hot” would seem too hot to revisit these days. Easy laughs at the concept of men wearing dresses and then hitting on horrified other men? Broadway — ever inclusive, forever progressive — would never touch that old, irredeemable chestnut, would it? Gloriously it would, and in a musical no less, a big high-kicking, splashy show, says Associated Press critic Mark Kennedy. Amid the scenes of ever-rushing gangsters, Art Deco set designs and rolling luggage carts, it’s been turned it into a sweet, full-hearted embrace of trans rights — a retelling that flips the original 63-year-old Billy Wilder film on its head.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
A bomb threat at a Patti LaBelle concert in Milwaukee caused the theater to be evacuated, but no explosives were found, police said Sunday.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Bad Bunny's World's Hottest Tour became the world's hottest mess Friday after instances of ticket fraud prevented hundreds of fans from attending the musician's concert in Mexico City.
- Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Patti LaBelle was abruptly rushed off stage just a couple of songs into her Christmas concert in Milwaukee after a bomb threat forced authorities to evacuate the theater. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that video from the Riverside Theater on Saturday night shows what appears to be two security officers interrupting the 78-year-old LaBelle as she chats with an audience member. They rush her off stage. Shortly after, someone announced that the nearly full 2,500-seat theater has to be evacuated because of a bomb threat. After everyone was evacuated safely, police K9 units searched the building but didn't find any explosives. The theater's operator said Sunday it will try to reschedule the show.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
On one of the quietest weekends of the year in movie theaters, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” has topped the North American box office for the fifth straight weekend. With Thursday's release of “Avatar: The Way of Water” looming, studios opted not to open any new films into wide release. Studio estimates Sunday show “Wakanda Forever” grossed $11.1 million in its fifth weekend domestically, and is up to $768 million worldwide. The R-rated Christmas film “Violent Night” stayed in second place with $8.7 million. “The Whale,” starring Brendan Fraser, debuted in six locations and notched the year's best per-theater average.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Britney Spears is apparently enjoying life with no rules.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
Ronnie Turner, a singer and youngest son of rock and soul idols Tina Turner and Ike Turner, has died. He was 62.