- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Leave it to Chris Rock to try something risky on a global stage.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Bob Saget’s words of wisdom helped make John Stamos’ life fuller.
- AP
-
Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar Week of 11/14/2022
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Paramore singer Hayley Williams abruptly stopped a concert this week in Canada to break up a fight in the crowd.
- By HILLEL ITALIE - AP National Writer
-
Some 250 copy editors, marketing assistants and other employees at HarperCollins Publishers went on strike Thursday, with the two sides differing over wages and benefits, diversity policy and union protection. It was a rare work stoppage in the book publishing industry, where HarperCollins is the only company among the so-called “Big Five” to have a labor union. The HarperCollins union, Local 2110 of the United Auto Workers, struck for one day last summer and this time plans to stay out indefinitely until an agreement is reached. Employees had been working without a contract since April.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
If at first you don’t succeed, get your mom on the phone to get you a second chance.
- By STEVEN WINE - Associated Press
-
Guitarist Bill Frisell’s new jazz quartet album emphasizes interplay and the collective colors created, rather than solos or flashy riffs. Frisell often plays a supporting role, generously sharing the spotlight with Gerald Clayton on piano, Johnathan Blake on drums, and Gregory Tardy on woodwinds. In a review, The Associated Press’ Steven Wine says the foundation of the set is simultaneous improvisation as the musicians build on Frisell’s skeletal compositions and react to each other measure by measure. As longtime fans know, Frisell can play anything while sounding like no one else. The album, titled “Four,” will be released Friday.
- Yvonne Villarreal - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Christine Baranski never wanted "The Good Fight," the topical, uncannily prescient legal drama in which she plays high-powered liberal feminist attorney Diane Lockhart, to end on a pessimistic note.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
The Boss is gearing up for a few late shifts.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
The 56th Country Music Association Awards brought country music's finest to the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Leslie Jordan made his final “Masked Singer” appearance Wednesday in an episode dedicated to the late comedic actor.
- By BEATRICE DUPUY - The Associated Press
-
Congolese-Belgian singer and rapper Lous and the Yakuza is moving into love and leaving behind all the trauma and pain she sang about in her first album, “Gore.'' The artist has released her second album “IOTA” where she melds her loves, including anime and manga, writes Associated Press reviewer Beatrice Dupuy. Her latest endeavor explores a fresh new tone as she delves into softer themes in her music. The songstress gives us a glimpse into her softer side with songs like “Ciel" and “Yuzu Ballade." The album is out Friday.
Britney Spears shoots down Millie Bobby Brown’s goal of playing her in a biopic: ‘Dude I’m not dead!!!’
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Britney Spears isn’t ready to be the subject of a Hollywood biopic.
- Publishers Weekly - Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Nov. 5, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group.
- Matt Pearce - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
The great American TV shows about politics — which should now include Paramount+ legal drama "The Good Fight," whose finale aired Thursday — tend to focus on liberals rather than conservatives. In scripted TV, the real partisan divide is where those liberals fall on the earnest-to-cynical spectrum.
- By The Associated Press
-
US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW for week ending 11/5/2022
- Muri Assunção - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be the first world leader to be featured as a guest star in the “RuPaul’s Drag Race” franchise.
- Chris Hewitt - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
Let's start at the end. The mid-credits sequence after the finale of the excellent "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" is the best thought-the-movie-was-over-but-it-isn't moment in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, which has spent 14 years teaching us to stick around for extras.
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
As far back as he can remember, Sylvester Stallone always wanted to be a gangster.
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
"Mammals": James Corden's decision to step away from "The Late, Late Show" may seem like a weird move — until you catch him in this six-part dramedy. He plays a chef whose idyllic life comes crashing down after learning that his wife is sleeping around. "Mammals," created by Tony-winner Jez …
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
-
Viewers of “The Calling” will quickly learn the new show isn’t your typical police procedural. Just two minutes in, the lead detective of a fresh murder bows quietly over the body — and prays. Detective Avraham Avraham is an unusual figure in the New York Police Department, a scholar of human behavior from his study of philosophy and his Orthodox Jewish faith. Peacock’s “The Calling,” which stars Jeff Wilbusch, is the latest series from showrunner, writer and executive producer David E. Kelley, with Oscar and Emmy-winning Barry Levinson directing the first two episodes.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
-
“The Fabelmans” is Steven Spielberg’s most autobiographical movie, but the introspection it required wasn’t done in isolation. The film, rather, grew out of conversations between Spielberg and his longtime collaborator Tony Kushner, the “Angels in America” playwright who had penned three of Spielberg’s best films: “Munich,” “Lincoln” and “West Side Story.” As Spielberg reflected on his childhood memories, he had, essentially, one of the most decorated therapists anyone’s ever had: a Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright turned amateur psychiatrist. Kushner says he also used his own childhood memories to make the film. “The Fabelmans” opens in select theaters Friday.