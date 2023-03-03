Marmaduke

Review: Omer Klein’s trio an example of jazz’s global reach
Review: Omer Klein’s trio an example of jazz’s global reach

  • By STEVEN WINE - Associated Press

The new album “Life & Fire” marks the 10th anniversary of pianist Omer Klein’s trio. The group also includes bassist Haggai Cohen-Milo and drummer Amir Bresler. All are Israeli-born, with Klein now based in Frankfurt, Germany. The lineage of the group’s sound includes the Middle East, Latin America, New Orleans and New York. In a review, The Associated Press’ Steven Wine says the group’s playing is both tight and loose, and in keeping with the band’s anniversary, there’s a joyful, celebratory mood to the set. “Life & Fire” will be released Friday.

Former Sweetie Pie's star sentenced for nephew's killing

  • St. Louis Post-Dispatch

A former star of a St. Louis-based reality show has been sentenced to life in prison for arranging the killing of his nephew to collect a life insurance policy. James “Tim” Norman was sentenced Thursday to two life sentences in the March 2016 killing of his 21-year-old nephew, Andre Montgomery Jr. They starred in the long-running OWN Network series “Welcome to Sweetie Pie's.” Norman was convicted in September of conspiring to have Montgomery killed in March 2016. Prosecutors said Norman took out a life insurance policy worth $450,000 on Montgomery and then arranged to have him lured to a street in St. Louis, where another man shot him.

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Feb. 25, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2023 NPD Group.

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Feb. 25, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2023 NPD Group.

Hasan Minhaj ready to lean into silliness at Spirit Awards
Hasan Minhaj ready to lean into silliness at Spirit Awards

  • By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer

For comedian Hasan Minhaj, the Film Independent Spirit Awards is the ideal hosting gig. “Low pressure. Low downside. All upside,” Minhaj said. “That’s the sweet spot for me.” The show will be one of the last awards stops before the big night for many of this year’s top nominees including “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” which has a leading eight nominations. Minhaj teased that audiences tuning in can except silliness, props and room participation. The 38th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards will be streamed live on IMDb and Film Independent’s YouTube channels beginning at 5 p.m. ET on March 4.

From Renaissance art to couture and celebrity interruptions. Paris Fashion Week shows continued in vibrant form to present the final trends for fall-winter 2023-2024. The once-street and urban Matthew M. Williams uttered a word not often heard describing his Givenchy designs. Elegant. Williams went back to Hubert de Givenchy’s DNA on Thursday and moved in a more fluid, gentle and feminine direction than previous seasons. It was a fresh and welcome evolution from his harder-edged aesthetic. Fall saw Gabriela Hearst growing in creative confidence at Chloe with her beautiful and thoughtful display that riffed on the Renaissance.

Looted Kandinsky work restored to Jewish heirs fetches $45M
A painting by Wassily Kandinsky that spent decades in a Dutch museum after its Jewish owner was murdered in the Holocaust has sold at auction for 37.2 million pounds ($44.9 million). “Murnau with Church II“ set a record price for the Russian artist in a sale at Sotheby’s in London on Wednesday evening. The Van Abbemuseum in Eindhoven returned the painting last year to the descendants of German Jewish art collectors Johanna Margarete Stern and Siegbert Samuel Stern. Sotheby’s said proceeds from the sale will be shared between 13 surviving Stern heirs and will also fund further research into the fate of the family’s collection.