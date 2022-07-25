- Jaweed Kaleem - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Tens of billions of dollars are spent each year on Hollywood blockbusters and streaming hits that portray stories in fictional lands and real-world remote locations. Sometimes, it's as simple as filming at Paramount Studios in the middle of Los Angeles. But more and more, crews are packing u…
- Amanda Kondolojy - Orlando Sentinel (TNS)
ORLANDO, Fla. — Believe it or not, big sci-fi epics like “Armageddon,” “Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2″ and “Tomorrowland,” have something in common with cult hits like “Sharknado 3,” nonfiction movies like “Apollo 13″ and “First Man” and even reality TV shows like “Cake Boss” and “Lifetime…
"Jurassic World Dominion" is one of the top-grossing films of the summer, the latest in the popular sci-fi franchise about dinosaurs battling humans for control of civilization.
- Mark Olsen - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Ethan Hawke has already had a busy year, with roles in the Marvel/Disney+ series "Moon Knight" plus the movies "The Northman" and "The Black Phone." Later this year he will be in the anticipated "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" and has multiple other projects on the way.
- Jen Yamato - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Jordan Peele's enigmatic sci-fi horror film "Nope" tracks two horse-wrangling siblings who encounter an uncanny presence over their remote Southern California ranch — and leaves a provocative tangle of allegorical chills and thrills lingering in the minds of viewers.
- By JIM VERTUNO - Associated Press
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is set to face a defamation trial over his false comments that the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre was a hoax. Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday in Austin, Texas. Courts have already found the Infowars host liable for his portrayal of the Newtown, Connecticut, shooting that killed 20 first graders and six educators as a hoax involving actors. At stake for Jones is another potentially major financial blow that could put his constellation of conspiracy peddling businesses into deeper jeopardy.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Universal Pictures’ “Nope” opened atop the domestic box office with $44 million this weekend, according to estimates from measurement firm Comscore.
Kate Moss explains why she testified in support of Johnny Depp during his defamation trial against Amber Heard
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
British supermodel Kate Moss said she believes “in the truth” as she explained why she testified in support of Johnny Depp during his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Actor James Caan died of a heart attack and coronary artery disease, the Los Angeles County medical examiner confirmed Saturday, according to Deadline.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
Melanie Rauscher, who competed multiple times on the “Naked and Afraid” reality show, was found dead at age 35 this month at an Arizona home, police said.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
“Nope,” the latest freaky film directed by Jordan Peele, scared up $44 million in its opening weekend to win the North American box office.
- AP
Police officers cleared out parking garages at Universal Orlando Resort following a fight among juveniles that led some visitors to mistakenly believe there was an active shooter situation. The Orlando Police Department said in a tweet that the decision to clear out the premises at the theme park resort’s entertainment complex late Saturday night following the fight among several juveniles was made out of an abundance of caution to “ensure everyone is safe.” The incident comes several days after a brawl broke out between two families at crosstown rival Walt Disney World, leading to the arrests of three people for misdemeanor battery.
- Suzy Exposito - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — One day after a Puerto Rican judge dismissed harassment claims against Latin superstar Ricky Martin, the 50-year-old singer made his first public showing on Friday night with an emotional concert at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.
- C. Isaiah Smalls II - Miami Herald (TNS)
MIAMI — Kid Cudi cut his headlining performance short after the crowds kept throwing items at him.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
James Caan’s cause of death has been confirmed, just weeks after the beloved actor’s sudden death.
- AP
SAN DIEGO, Calif. (AP) — Comic-Con is back in person, and back in character.
- By PAT EATON-ROBB - Associated Press
The Newport Folk Festival is known for creating electrifying musical moments, and this weekend it is powering a small stage in part by festival-goers on stationary bikes. The Rhode Island festival is famously known for Bob Dylan's decision to plug in his guitar in 1965. Now decades later, the Bike Stage is the brainchild of the band Illiterate Light, an environmentally conscious indie rock duo from Virginia. The band has partnered with a company called Rock the Bike to create a pedal-powered sound system, which they have been using at small club shows. Frontman Jeff Gorman said Newport’s “Bike Stage” is the first time the system has been tried at a festival.