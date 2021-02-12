Marmaduke

Marmaduke
Singer Ricky Martin joins efforts to build Pulse memorial

  • Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Singer Ricky Martin will be a spokesman for a foundation that is building a memorial and museum to honor the 49 victims who died during a massacre at a gay Florida nightclub nearly five years ago, foundation officials said Thursday.

Springsteen wouldn't take breath test, court papers say
Springsteen wouldn't take breath test, court papers say

  • By DAVID PORTER Associated Press

Bruce Springsteen told a park officer he had done two shots in the previous 20 minutes but wouldn't take a breath test before he was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving in New Jersey in November, according to a document filed Thursday in federal court.

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

  • Tribune News Service (TNS)

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Jan. 30, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group.

This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

  • Publishers Weekly Tribune News Service (TNS)

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Feb. 6, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2020 NPD Group.