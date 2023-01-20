The following are Friday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
As actor Alec Baldwin faces a charge of involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of a cinematographer on a New Mexico, gun safety on sets remains at the forefront of many in Hollywood. Joey Dillon, who supervises weapons in TV and film, says that since the shooting he has become more vocal during productions on the status of guns being put into actors hands. And he says the actors are double checking the weapons themselves much more. But Baldwin's attorney and union both said Thursday that actors cannot be expected to make this a job responsibility, and should not be made a criminal if they fail at it.
As the week-long Lunar New Year holidays in China draws near, children have something more than just feasts and red envelop presents of cash to look forward to -– one extra hour of online games each day. For years, Chinese authorities have sought to control how much time kids can spend playing games online, to fight “internet addiction." In August 2021, China issued its harshest restrictions yet: Minors were allowed to play online games for only an hour a day on Fridays, weekends and public holidays. In November, an industry group issued a report declared the gaming addiction problem among minors was “basically resolved.” But experts say that's not really the case.
David Crosby knew his days were numbered at least several years before his death was reported Thursday.
SEATTLE — Striking the right corporate tone for a major layoff can’t be easy.
David Crosby has died at 81. Several media outlets, including the New York Times, say the musician died Wednesday. The brash rock musician evolved from a baby-faced harmony singer with the Byrds to a mustachioed hippie superstar and an ongoing troubadour in Crosby, Stills, Nash & (sometimes) Young. His death was announced Thursday in a statement by a representative. No cause was indicated. While he only wrote a handful of widely known songs, the witty and ever opinionated Crosby was on the front lines of the cultural revolution of the ’60s and ’70s. He advocated for peace, but was an unrepentant loudmouth who practiced personal warfare and acknowledged that many of the musicians he worked with no longer spoke to him.
LOS ANGELES — David Crosby, who helped found two supergroups that broadened and deepened the reach of rock music, and who, with his outspoken political pronouncements and famously outsized appetites came to symbolize the Woodstock generation’s exuberance and excesses, has died, according to …
ANAHEIM, Calif. — While the lineup for the 2023 Coachella Music & Arts Festival dropped a week ago, passes for the second weekend still have not sold out.
LOS ANGELES — Entertainer Leslie Jordan suffered “sudden cardiac dysfunction” before crashing into the side of a building in Hollywood in October, the L.A. County Medical Examiner-Coroner has determined. The actor, comic and musician, 67, was pronounced dead at the scene.
LOS ANGELES — The family of “Rust” cinematographer Halyna Hutchins says it is “a comfort” that no one in New Mexico is above the law following the decision to bring criminal charges against actor-producer Alec Baldwin and the film’s armorer.
Netflix’s subscriber growth is surging again. That's providing an early sign that its shift to include ads in a cheaper version of its video streaming service is helping combat tougher competition and attract cost-conscious customers grappling with inflation. The company on Thursday disclosed a gain of 7.7 million subscribers during the October-December period, a stretch that included the debut of an ad-supported option for $7 per month. It's the second straight quarter of strong subscriber growth after two quarters or losses. The company based in Los Gatos, California, also announced Thursday that its co-founder Reed Hastings is relinquishing his role as co-CEO to become executive chairman.
LOS ANGELES — A local rapper has filed a $10 million claim against the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department after deputies pointed a handgun at the unarmed motorist while warning him he would get "one to the chest" during a tense confrontation on New Year's Eve.
LAS VEGAS — Time to “Get Ur Freak On,” Vegas: Come May, hip-hop superstar Missy Elliot will hit the stage for her first billed performance since 2019.
Thursday’s British Academy Film Awards nominations brought plenty of drama.
Dolly Parton might be having a birthday, but her fans are the ones receiving a gift.
John Legend, Brandi Carlile, Sheryl Crow and Lionel Richie will be among those performing in tribute to Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson when both are honored as the 2023 MusiCares Person of the Year by the Recording Academy. The academy announced the lineup Thursday for the tribute concert and gala to be held in Los Angeles on Feb. 3 — two days before the Grammy Awards. Other performers announced include Jimmie Allen, Chloe X Halle, The Isley Brothers, Mumford & Sons, The Temptations, PJ Morton, Rita Wilson, Dionne Warwick and Trombone Shorty. The gala concert and dinner raises funds for the programs of MusiCares, which provides health and welfare services to musicians in need.
SAN DIEGO — How sweet it is: Veteran Motown Records artists Lionel Richie, The Temptations, The Four Tops and The Isley Brothers are all slated to perform Feb. 3 at the 2023 MusiCares Person of the Year fundraising concert at the Los Angeles Convention Center. This year’s edition honors Berr…
Fall Out Boy guitarist Joe Trohman announced Wednesday that he is temporarily leaving the band in order to focus on his mental health.
Award-winning actor and writer and bestselling author Bob Odenkirk, perhaps best known as shady lawyer Saul Goodman on “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul,” has been named 2023 Man of the Year by Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals. The theater group announced Thursday that Odenkirk is scheduled to receive his Pudding Pot award at a celebratory roast Feb. 2, after which he will attend a preview of Hasty Pudding Theatricals' 174th production. Hasty Pudding Theatricals, which dates to 1844 and calls itself the third-oldest theater group in the world, gives out the awards to people who have made lasting and impressive contributions to the world of entertainment.
DETROIT — When he was in his 20s, Qasim Basir was running around Detroit making movies and selling them at local liquor stores.
US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW for week ending 1/14/2023
Former reality star Jinger Duggar Vuolo, made famous on TLC's "19 Kids and Counting," is speaking out about the religious beliefs her family followed, describing them as "harmful" and having "cult-like tendencies."