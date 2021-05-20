Marmaduke

Steve McQueen finds the heroes next door in 'Small Axe' anthology

  • Glenn Whipp Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Steve McQueen began his filmmaking career with movies about an Irish Republican Army militant starving himself to death ("Hunger"); sexual addiction ("Shame"); and the curse of American slavery (the Oscar-winning "12 Years a Slave"). Someone advised him to be careful and make something more …

Report: Tenure offer revoked from slavery project journalist

  • By TOM FOREMAN Jr. Associated Press

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Faculty members of a North Carolina university want an explanation for the school's reported decision to back away from offering a tenured teaching position to journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones, whose work on the country’s history of slavery has drawn the ire of conse…

Cyprus' devout want no part of Eurovision entry 'El Diablo'

  • By MENELAOS HADJICOSTIS Associated Press

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Several dozen Orthodox Christian faithful and clergy members held up wooden crucifixes, icons of saints and a banner declaring Cyprus’ love for Christ in a renewed protest Wednesday over the island nation's entry in the Eurovision Song Contest, which they contend promo…

Review: Eric Bana riveting in Aussie crime drama ‘The Dry’

  • By LINDSEY BAHR AP Film Writer

A headline and a letter draw a big city federal agent, Aaron Falk (Eric Bana), back to his hometown of Kiewarra after 20 years away in the compelling Australian crime drama “ The Dry.” His childhood friend Luke (Martin Dingle Wall) is presumed to have murdered his wife and young son before k…