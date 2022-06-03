The following are Friday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By BEN NUCKOLS - Associated Press
Harini Logan has won the Scripps National Spelling Bee, defeating Vikram Raju in the bee's first-ever lightning-round tiebreaker. Both spellers got four words wrong during their grueling showdown before Scripps went to the 90-second spell-off. Harini was faster and sharper throughout, spelling 21 words correctly to beat Vikram by six. The 13-year-old from San Antonio, Texas, will take home a trophy and more than $50,000 in cash and prizes. Harini was a four-time participant in the bee and a sentimental favorite who endured the pandemic to compete again in person for the first time since 2019.
- AP
A Georgia judge denied bond Thursday evening for rapper Young Thug, who’s accused of conspiracy to violate Georgia’s RICO Act and participation in a criminal street gang. News outlets report Fulton County Judge Ural Glanville handed down the ruling, saying he has significant concerns about the entertainer, whose real name is Jeffery Lamar Williams, being a danger to the community. Williams has been in custody since his arrest last month.
- Jim Harrington - Bay Area News Group (TNS)
Deborah McCrary, a member of the popular gospel vocal group the McCrary Sisters, died on Wednesday.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
TV superhero Lynda Carter has been a real-life hero to many this week while showing her support for the LGBTQ+ community in honor of Pride Month.
Hilaria Baldwin details frantic ER trip after 20-month-old son Eduardo suffers severe allergic reaction
- Theresa Braine - New York Daily News (TNS)
Hilaria Baldwin is slowly calming down after having to administer an epi pen and rush son Eduardo to the hospital with a severe allergic reaction.
- Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Just like the white-winged dove.
- AP
Ringo Starr finally made it to Boston to receive his honorary degree from the Berklee College of Music. The school originally announced that the Beatles drummer would receive a doctor of music degree at commencement ceremonies in May, but Starr was unable to attend then and instead addressed the graduating class in a recorded statement. But with Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band in town for a show scheduled for Thursday night, the school held a special ceremony to honor is lifelong contributions to the music scene that featured performances of Starr’s hit songs, arranged and performed by Berklee students.
- By LEANNE ITALIE - AP Entertainment Writer
After an explosive six-week libel trial followed by millions on social media and live TV, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard each face an uphill battle as they try to rebuild their images and careers. Depp already has a head start: Wednesday's jury verdict largely favored his narrative, that his ex-wife defamed him by accusing him of abusing her. Eric Dezenhall is a crisis mitigator in Washington with no involvement in the case. He says Depp can still have a solid career “if he takes things slowly." In contrast, Dezenhall says Heard “has a mountain to climb" because some see her as abusing the worthy #MeToo movement.
- Publishers Weekly - Tribune News Service (TNS)
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, May 28, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
- By The Associated Press
US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW for week ending 5/28/2022
‘Crimes of the Future’ review: Viggo Mortensen and David Cronenberg present a cold, feral vision of the future
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
A chillingly beautiful dare of a movie, David Cronenberg’s “Crimes of the Future” imagines a near-future much like the present, only colder and more feral.
- Mary Carole McCauley - Baltimore Sun (TNS)
BALTIMORE — In the summer of 2004, actor Jamie Hector was filming an episode from the third season of “The Wire” late at night on a rundown street in East Baltimore when shots rang out. He knew instantly that these were real bullets coming from a real gun, not the blank-firing pistols used on set.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Amber Heard will "absolutely" appeal the verdict reached this week in her defamation trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp, her attorney announced Thursday morning.
As screenwriter and star of Hulu’s ‘Fire Island,’ Joel Kim Booster puts the Pride in ‘Pride and Prejudice’
- Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
CHICAGO — The romantic comedy “Fire Island” is a very gay, very horny, very charming riff on Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice” set on present-day Fire Island in New York. There is banter aplenty, a lot of it dirty. Both sweet and filled with spiky humor, it comes from screenwriter Joel Kim…
- By JOHN CARUCCI - Associated Press
When Jaquel Spivey found out he was nominated for a Tony Award as lead actor in “A Strange Loop,” he was shocked. Not just for the normal reasons, but for the statement it made. He says Broadway's history “has not been here for people like me.” Making his Broadway debut, Spivey plays Usher, an overweight Black, gay man struggling to write a musical about an overweight Black, gay man struggling to write a musical and so on — like a strange loop. Playwright Michael R. Jackson Jackson believes the story is relatable to anyone who has ever felt like an outsider or wants to know how that feels.
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — Stillwater is taking on Broadway.
- By The Associated Press
USA Today Best-Selling Books for the week ending 5/29/2022
- The Tennessean
The CMA Fest is prohibiting Confederate flag imagery at its four-day country music festival. The Country Music Association said in a statement to The Tennessean that the decision to enact the policy this year was based on the personal safety of fans and to prevent discrimination. The festival, which began in 1972, returns to Nashville, Tennessee, opening and opens June 9 after a two-year hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California, enacted a similar ban on Confederate flag imagery earlier this year. Country stars have been calling for bans on the flag at festivals and concerts.
- Rich Heldenfels - Tribune News Service (TNS)
You have questions. I have some answers.
- Chris Hewitt - Star Tribune (TNS)
The quick-witted "Fire Island" is like Jane Austen, if the 19th-century writer's novels contained more booty shorts and recreational drugs.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
Amber Heard wants to appeal the verdict after a jury sided with Johnny Depp in his defamation trial and has “some excellent grounds” to do so, her attorney said Thursday.