Canadian rock legend Randy Bachman’s long search has ended after he was reunited in Tokyo with a cherished guitar 45 years after it was stolen from a Toronto hotel. Seventy-eight-year-old Bachman, a former member of The Guess Who, received the guitar from a Japanese musician who had bought it at a Tokyo store in 2014 without knowing its history. Bachman says all guitars are special, but the 1957 Gretsch, which he bought as a teenager and used to write “American Woman” and other hits, was exceptional. A Canadian fan who heard the story of the stolen guitar launched an internet search and located it in Tokyo within two weeks.