- AP
A senior official in southern Germany says that organized crime groups were likely behind the theft of a huge horde of ancient gold coins stolen from a museum this week. The 483 coins were discovered in 1999 during excavations of an ancient settlement near the present-day town of Manchning and were on display at the local Celtic and Roman Museum. Bavaria’s minister of science and arts said Wednesday that all of the museum’s security systems, along with Manching’s entire telephone network, had been disabled during the heist. Authorities fear the treasure, worth millions of dollars, could be melted down.
- Jevon Phillips - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The coffeehouse musicians that were the dominant force in the U.S. during the folk-heavy 1950s and early '60s have been experiencing a mini-renaissance lately. It started with excitement over Joni Mitchell's return to the stage, then Bob Dylan's new museum and book and now a documentary spot…
Beatles’ New York debut, Shea Stadium concert among highlights at new Prudential Center Grammy museum exhibit
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — A new Beatles exhibit shows much more than a day in the life of the Fab Four.
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
DETROIT — When the world shut down in 2020, New York City-based filmmaker David Siev came home to Bad Axe, the small town in Michigan's Thumb where he was born and raised, and started filming his family.
- Wendy Lee - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
A washed-up radio host aims to clear his name by uncovering the truth behind the disappearance of three Muslim American teens. But as his investigation unfolds, the broadcaster confronts his own biases and discovers a monster that is even more nefarious than he imagined.
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
Our stockings runneth over with streaming holiday options whose titles, on Netflix and Hallmark and elsewhere, tend to blur into a single, extended holiday viewing option we’ll call “Countdown to Falling for Christmas with You on a Holidate on Mistletoe Farm All the Way.” Someone should make…
- Tracy Brown - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Despite what some people — and at least one giant media company — might have you believe, “Star Wars” has always been political.
- Randy Rosenthal - Star Tribune (TNS)
NONFICTION: A delightful examination of the symbol and meaning behind physical texts, for people who love books.
- Katherine A. Powers - Star Tribune (TNS)
FICTION: In the third in the series, Olav Audunsson is tormented, miserable and grieving — until war begins.
- Laurie Hertzel - Star Tribune (TNS)
"Fatty Fatty Boom Boom" by Rabia Chaudry; Algonquin Books (318 pages, $29)
- Kim Ode - Star Tribune (TNS)
NONFICTION: This collection of essays — and a bit of fiction — defines the city of Sioux Falls.
- Cory Oldweiler - Star Tribune (TNS)
NONFICTION: A revelatory exploration for anyone, and particularly Italophiles, who has ever yearned for, wondered at and hoped to recapture those moments of past happiness.
- Laurie Hertzel - Star Tribune (TNS)
Books in brief
- Joyce Sáenz Harris - The Dallas Morning News (TNS)
Jenny Bhatt was born in Gujarat, India, grew up in Bombay, and has lived and worked around the globe. But for the past several years, she has made her home in the Dallas area and established an international reputation as a writer, translator, literary critic, podcaster and instructor.
- Dannye Romine Powell - The Charlotte Observer (TNS)
She believed in the death penalty and said that in countries where they have it, “I feel safer walking down the street.” Yet in 1978, Ruth Bell Graham befriended North Carolina’s death row inmate Velma Barfield, convicted of murdering seven people, including her own mother. And while there w…
Benson ... Raymond Benson, is the prolific writer of James Bond books. Plus a new one about suburban murder.
- Rick Kogan - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
CHICAGO — James Bond is alive and well and living on a street in a pleasant northwestern suburb with wide lawns and many white houses and at least one prolific novelist.
- Laurie Hertzel - Star Tribune (TNS)
Even for Twitter, this was shocking.
- Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The key word in "Glass Onion," Rian Johnson's enjoyably deft sequel to "Knives Out," is "disruption." The friends who've descended on a Greek island paradise are game-changing innovators in the fields of fashion (Kate Hudson), science (Leslie Odom Jr.), politics (Kathryn Hahn) and toxic masc…
The following are Wednesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- AP
The United States’ opening 1-1 draw with Wales at the World Cup was viewed by 11.7 million for its English- and Spanish-language broadcasts, up 5% from the Americans’ 2-1 win over Ghana to start 2014. The game Monday afternoon was seen by 8,306,000 for Fox’s English-language telecast and 3.4 million for the Spanish-language offering on Telemundo, Telemundo digital and Peacock. The 2014 U.S. opener in Brazil was seen by 11.1 million on ESPN and 4.8 million on Univision. That was down from 17.3 million on ABC and Univision for the Americans’ opening 1-1 draw against England in South Africa in 2010.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Jinkx Monsoon will fulfill a dream in their Broadway debut early next year.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
The top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Nov. 14:
- The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
