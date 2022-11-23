Marmaduke

Marmaduke
Official: Organized crime likely behind Celtic gold heist
Official: Organized crime likely behind Celtic gold heist

  • AP

A senior official in southern Germany says that organized crime groups were likely behind the theft of a huge horde of ancient gold coins stolen from a museum this week. The 483 coins were discovered in 1999 during excavations of an ancient settlement near the present-day town of Manchning and were on display at the local Celtic and Roman Museum. Bavaria’s minister of science and arts said Wednesday that all of the museum’s security systems, along with Manching’s entire telephone network, had been disabled during the heist. Authorities fear the treasure, worth millions of dollars, could be melted down.

Buffy Sainte-Marie shines despite sabotage in new documentary 'Carry It On'

  • Jevon Phillips - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

The coffeehouse musicians that were the dominant force in the U.S. during the folk-heavy 1950s and early '60s have been experiencing a mini-renaissance lately. It started with excitement over Joni Mitchell's return to the stage, then Bob Dylan's new museum and book and now a documentary spot…

'Bad Axe' film puts thumb on America's tension points

  • Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)

DETROIT — When the world shut down in 2020, New York City-based filmmaker David Siev came home to Bad Axe, the small town in Michigan's Thumb where he was born and raised, and started filming his family.

Why horror film maestro Jordan Peele is entering the scripted podcast realm

  • Wendy Lee - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

A washed-up radio host aims to clear his name by uncovering the truth behind the disappearance of three Muslim American teens. But as his investigation unfolds, the broadcaster confronts his own biases and discovers a monster that is even more nefarious than he imagined.

Review: 'The Traces,' by Mairead Small Staid

  • Cory Oldweiler - Star Tribune (TNS)

NONFICTION: A revelatory exploration for anyone, and particularly Italophiles, who has ever yearned for, wondered at and hoped to recapture those moments of past happiness.

This North Texas author is shining a light on Desi authors from around the globe

  • Joyce Sáenz Harris - The Dallas Morning News (TNS)

Jenny Bhatt was born in Gujarat, India, grew up in Bombay, and has lived and worked around the globe. But for the past several years, she has made her home in the Dallas area and established an international reputation as a writer, translator, literary critic, podcaster and instructor.

‘An Odd Cross to Bear’: The choices Ruth Bell Graham made as Billy Graham’s wife

  • Dannye Romine Powell - The Charlotte Observer (TNS)

She believed in the death penalty and said that in countries where they have it, “I feel safer walking down the street.” Yet in 1978, Ruth Bell Graham befriended North Carolina’s death row inmate Velma Barfield, convicted of murdering seven people, including her own mother. And while there w…

Review: As all-star whodunits go, 'Glass Onion' has enormous appeal

  • Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

The key word in "Glass Onion," Rian Johnson's enjoyably deft sequel to "Knives Out," is "disruption." The friends who've descended on a Greek island paradise are game-changing innovators in the fields of fashion (Kate Hudson), science (Leslie Odom Jr.), politics (Kathryn Hahn) and toxic masc…

US World Cup return vs Wales viewed by 11.7 million

  • AP

The United States’ opening 1-1 draw with Wales at the World Cup was viewed by 11.7 million for its English- and Spanish-language broadcasts, up 5% from the Americans’ 2-1 win over Ghana to start 2014. The game Monday afternoon was seen by 8,306,000 for Fox’s English-language telecast and 3.4 million for the Spanish-language offering on Telemundo, Telemundo digital and Peacock. The 2014 U.S. opener in Brazil was seen by 11.1 million on ESPN and 4.8 million on Univision. That was down from 17.3 million on ABC and Univision for the Americans’ opening 1-1 draw against England in South Africa in 2010.

Atlanta Journal-Constitution correction

  • The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)

EDITORS: The story slugged BC-TV-CHRISLEY-TRIAL:AT (Headline "Todd and Julie Chrisley sentenced to federal prison in tax evasion case") that moved Monday contained two errors.