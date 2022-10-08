Marmaduke

Marmaduke
0
0
0
0
0

Entertainment

PBS Schedule

The following are today’s and Sunday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:

Blanchett and Field grapple with power, process in 'Tár'
Ap
AP

Blanchett and Field grapple with power, process in 'Tár'

  • By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer

Cate Blanchett isn't just playing a classical music conductor in the new film “Tár," she is actually conducting a live orchestra of professional musicians. She also learned how to speak German and play the piano for the role which some have called her best performance ever. The film, which is currently playing in limited release and expands nationwide on Oct. 28, grapples with big questions about power and art and the myriad abuses that systems allow for creative genuises. It's the first film from writer-director Todd Field in over 15 years and his one wish is that audiences see it in theaters.

New this week: 'Halloween Ends,' 'Rosaline' and The 1975
Ap
AP

New this week: 'Halloween Ends,' 'Rosaline' and The 1975

  • By The Associated Press

This week’s new entertainment releases include albums from The 1975 and Red Hot Chili Peppers, some sort of conclusion to the Michael Myers saga with the arrival of the horror thriller “Halloween Ends” and a new TV spin-off from the “Supernatural” franchise. ”Booksmart” star Kaitlyn Dever lends her comedic skills to “Rosaline,” a cheeky twist on the “Romeo and Juliet” story focused on Romeo’s briefly mentioned ex. And “High School,” the 2019 memoir by indie pop duo and twins Tegan and Sara Quin has been adapted for an eponymously named series set in 1990s Canada for the Amazon Freevee service.

Ap
AP

Movie review: ‘The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry’ a satisfying, clever dramedy

  • James Verniere - Boston Herald (TNS)

In the imperfect, but clever and genuinely moving comedy-drama “The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry,” a lonely bookseller finds love and fulfillment in a way that will remind readers of some of the plots of their favorite books. Set for the most part in the fictional Cape Cod-adjacent Alice Islan…

Ap
AP

Keeping up on Lizzo: 8 highlights from the singer's eventful year since lockdown

  • Chris Riemenschneider - Star Tribune (TNS)

During the seven years she lived in Minnesota, Lizzo occasionally would do something wild to get the local gossip mill spinning with that question. In the year and a half since emerging out of COVID-19 lockdown, the singer and rapper has frequently drummed up international headlines essentia…

Kevin Spacey trial witness claims sexual abuse by actor
Ap
AP

Kevin Spacey trial witness claims sexual abuse by actor

  • By LARRY NEUMEISTER and TOM HAYS - Associated Press

Actor Anthony Rapp has begun testifying at a trial resulting from his lawsuit alleging that Kevin Spacey attacked him with sexual intent when he was 14. Rapp was providing biographical information about himself to the Manhattan federal court jury Friday when they broke for lunch. Earlier, the trial's first witness, Andrew Holtzman, supported Rapp's claims in his $40 million lawsuit. The 68-year-old Holtzman says he was working at the New York Shakespeare Festival in the summer of 1981 when a sexually aroused Spacey pushed himself against him on a desk. Rapp contended Spacey briefly climbed on top of him on a bed in 1986. Spacey denies it.