- Meredith Blake - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
NEW YORK — Julian Fellowes may be TV's preeminent chronicler of the British aristocracy, but his latest series, "The Gilded Age," finds the writer in uncharted terrain: America.
- Amanda Kondolojy - Orlando Sentinel (TNS)
ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida's Logan Allen may only be a senior in high school, but already this star has some impressive credits to his name, including a starring role in Netflix’s “Sweet Magnolias,” which debuted its second season last week.
Down the true-crime rabbit hole: Why we’re fascinated with cold cases, serial killers and the worst in human nature
- Martha Ross - The Mercury News (TNS)
SAN JOSE, Calif. — One day in 2007, I found myself in the basement of the Contra Costa County Superior Courthouse in Martinez, staring at a partial bloody footprint on the lid of a plastic bin. The footprint looked markedly similar to the tread on the bottom of the teenage boy’s slip-on shoe…
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
The top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Jan. 31:
5 questions with Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor on her latest book, ‘Just Help! How to Build a Better World’
- Darcel Rockett - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
CHICAGO — Not sure what it is about children’s books that make life purer, more logical and possible, but U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor’s latest children’s book, “Just Help! How to Build a Better World” continues the tradition.
- Malcolm Forbes - Star Tribune (TNS)
Mead's latest is a beautifully written memoir about a writer's return to her homeland.
- Kathleen Rooney - Star Tribune (TNS)
Nonfiction writer Sarah Manguso's debut novel, "Very Cold People," builds a chilly New England coming-of-age story out of vignettes.
After a suicide attempt, a pile of medical bills. An Illinois writer takes on the health care business in ‘Cost of Living’
- Christopher Borrelli - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
EVANSTON, Ill. — A few months after Emily Maloney tried to kill herself, she finally opened her mail. She was 19, living in Iowa City, an undergraduate at University of Iowa. She felt she never really knew how to be a person in the world. In high school, back in Lake Forest, Illinois, she wo…
- Katherine A. Powers - Tribune News Service (TNS)
A lively recounting of the British monarchy since William the Conquerer.
- Moira Macdonald - The Seattle Times (TNS)
It's still winter. Take advantage of reading season with a new paperback; here are six fresh ones that come highly recommended.
- Laurie Hertzel - Star Tribune (TNS)
It's no coincidence that banned books are often written by people who have been persecuted and marginalized.
- Laurie Hertzel - Star Tribune (TNS)
When a vaudeville twins act is broken up, the remaining girl must figure out how to move on.
The following are Wednesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- AP
NEW YORK (AP) — From an in-depth look at how the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol transpired to how the coronavirus pandemic spread and the misinformation campaigns that went along with it, the winners of the Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University Awards for 2022 were announced Tuesday.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Comedian Leslie Jones might give up her enthusiastic live tweets about the Olympics, citing mounting pressure from higher-ups allegedly trying to stop her. But NBC Sports says it was all just a mix-up.
- WLBT-TV
CANTON, Miss. (AP) — Morgan Freeman stars as a small-town sheriff in a movie filming this week in Mississippi. Cole Hauser and Jaimie Alexander also are stars in the comedic noir thriller “The Minute You Wake Up Dead.”
- Stacy Perman - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the group behind the Golden Globes, is investigating a longtime member over claims of sexual misconduct.
- Chris Hewitt - Star Tribune (TNS)
"The Power of the Dog" proved the power of writer/director Jane Campion at this year's Academy Awards, leading the field with 12 nominations Tuesday.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — If “CODA” star Troy Kotsur wins an Oscar this year, he plans to carry the trophy to the cemetery where his parents are buried.
- By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. - AP Entertainment Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shaquille O’Neal will return to the city where he helped the Los Angeles Lakers win three straight championships.
- By The Associated Press
Nonfiction
- By JOE REEDY - AP Sports Writer
The Super Bowl between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, will as usual be the biggest day of sports broadcasting in the United States. But this year might be the biggest of them all since this is the first time the country's bigge…