Entertainment
AP

Keith Urban, Carly Pearce to play ACM Honors

  • By KRISTIN M. HALL AP Entertainment Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country stars Keith Urban, Toby Keith, Carly Pearce and Jamey Johnson will perform at the Academy of Country Music Honors, which will honor Loretta Lynn, Dan + Shay and Luke Combs among others.

Corruption charges dropped for Hong Kong singer, activist
Entertainment
AP

Corruption charges dropped for Hong Kong singer, activist

  • By ZEN SOO and MATTHEW CHENG Associated Press

HONG KONG (AP) — Prosecutors in Hong Kong dropped corruption charges on Thursday against a prominent singer and pro-democracy activist, after initially accusing him of providing entertainment to sway voters in a legislative by-election.