Mutts

Mutts
0
0
0
0
0

Entertainment

PBS Schedule

The following are today’s and Sunday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:

Ap
AP

'RuPaul's Drag Race' cast push back against hate, threats

  • By JOHN CARUCCI - Associated Press

As the cast of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” celebrated the new season, they credited the show’s creator with popularizing drag and expressed concern about the protests and threats to the performance style at the heart of the long-running series. With a long and rich history, drag has been attacked by right-wing politicians and activists who have falsely associated it with the “sexualization” and “grooming” of children. In recent months, protesters have besieged drag story hours, during which performers read books to children. The cast celebrated season 15 at Thursday's New York premiere. The new season starts Friday on MTV.

Ap
AP

Suspect in slaying of New Orleans comedian arrested in Texas

  • AP

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the slaying of New Orleans comedian Brandon “Boogie B” Montrell. Authorities said U.S. Marshals from New Orleans and Houston on Thursday arrested 20-year-old Jabril Cowart on suspicion of killing Montrell outside of a grocery store in New Orleans’ central business district. Cowart was found in Houston and will be extradited to New Orleans to face a second-degree murder charge. It was unknown if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf. Montrell gained popularity for his videos on social media, including the New Orleans “Hood History" series which covered the city's notable figures, places and culture.

Ap
AP

Con artist pleads guilty in phishing plot that duped authors

  • By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN - Associated Press

A yearslong saga that ensnared the publishing world has culminated in a New York courtroom where a con artist has pleaded guilty to a plot defrauding scores of authors by duping them into handing over hundreds of unpublished manuscripts. Filippo Bernardini, an Italian citizen who had been working in publishing in London, pleaded guilty to a single count of wire fraud in connection with a phishing scheme that had baffled the book world for years. He used email accounts to impersonate literary agents and editors to con authors of their manuscripts. The announcement was made by the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York. Bernardini is set to be sentenced April 5.

Harry’s claim he killed 25 in Afghanistan draws anger, worry
Ap
AP

Harry’s claim he killed 25 in Afghanistan draws anger, worry

  • By JILL LAWLESS - Associated Press

Prince Harry’s assertion that he killed 25 people in Afghanistan has drawn criticism from both enemies and allies. Harry says in his memoir “Spare" that he killed more than two dozen Taliban militants while serving as an Apache helicopter co-pilot gunner in Afghanistan in 2012-2013. He writes that in the heat of battle he regarded enemy combatants as pieces being removed from a chessboard. Prominent Taliban member Anas Haqqani tweeted “Mr. Harry! The ones you killed were not chess pieces, they were humans." Some veterans and military leaders in Britain said publishing a head count violated an unspoken military code and could increase the security risk for him and for British forces around the world.

Ap
AP

Review: ‘Broker’ soars as satisfying, strange road trip

  • James Verniere - Boston Herald (TNS)

A wonderfully strange twist on a road movie, “Broker” is the darker version of “Little Miss Sunshine,” not that “Little Miss Sunshine” was all sweetness and light. Written and directed by Japanese auteur Hirokazu Koreeda (“After the Storm”), “Broker” bears some resemblance to Koreeda’s Acade…

Ap
AP

Vince McMahon reportedly eyes WWE comeback

  • Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)

Professional wrestling trailblazer Vince McMahon is considering a return to World Wrestling Entertainment Inc., according to the Wall Street Journal. That news comes six months after he announced he was throwing in the towel amid reports of a sexual misconduct scandal including $12 million i…

Ap
AP

Grammy winner accused of assault, kidnapping fatally shot

  • AP

Authorities say a Grammy-winning sound engineer accused of kidnapping and threatening his wife and stepdaughter at gunpoint in Tennessee has been fatally shot by police. Metro Nashville Police spokesman Don Aaron says an officer killed 54-year-old Mark Capps during an encounter Thursday. Aaron says officers went to Capps' home to arrest him on warrants charging him with aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping involving his wife and stepdaughter. When officers arrived Capps opened the front door armed with a pistol and was shot. Authorities are investigating the circumstances. Capps won four Grammys for his work on polka albums and his website lists several other albums on which he’s done mixing and engineering work.

Prince Harry's book exposes grief, war, drugs, family rifts
Ap
AP

Prince Harry's book exposes grief, war, drugs, family rifts

  • By JILL LAWLESS - Associated Press

An explosive memoir reveals many facets of Prince Harry, from bereaved boy and troubled teen to wartime soldier and unhappy royal. From accounts of cocaine use and losing his virginity to raw family rifts, “Spare” exposes deeply personal details about Harry and the wider royal family. It is dominated by Harry's rivalry with brother Prince William and the death of the boys’ mother, Princess Diana in 1997. Harry says that years later he drove through the Paris tunnel where the crash happened, hoping in vain that it would help end a “decade of unrelenting pain." He also says his father Charles implored Harry and William to end their rift, saying: “Please, boys. Don’t make my final years a misery.”

Daniel Barenboim leaves Berlin Staatsoper job after 30 years
Ap
AP

Daniel Barenboim leaves Berlin Staatsoper job after 30 years

  • AP

Daniel Barenboim has announced his resignation as the general music director of Berlin’s Staatsoper, saying that his health has become too poor to carry on. The renowned conductor and pianist, who turned 80 in November, has been in the post since 1992. He announced in October that he was “taking a step back” from some of his performing activities for a period of months after being diagnosed with a “serious neurological condition.” In a statement issued by the Staatsoper on Friday, Barenboim said he will step down on Jan. 31.