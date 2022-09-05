The Venice Film Festival is buzzing with anticipation for Olivia Wilde’s “Don’t Worry Darling,” which is having its world premiere Monday night a the Venice International Film Festival. There’s the eagerness for the film itself, a mid-century styled psychological thriller. There’s also the arrival of Harry Styles, whose otherworldly fame and following may make the Timothée Chalamet mania seen on Friday seem downright quaint. But it seems the most breathlessly awaited event is the film’s press conference Monday afternoon. Rumored behind-the-scenes drama in the making of the film has exploded in the past few weeks and many wonder if the press conference will answer lingering questions.