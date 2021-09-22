The following are Wednesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By ROBERT JABLON - Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Willie Garson, who played Stanford Blatch, Carrie Bradshaw's friend on TV's “Sex and the City" and its movie sequels, has died, his son announced Tuesday. He was 57.
- By ANDREW DALTON - AP ENTERTAINMENT WRITER
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The projectors are rolling. The ruby slippers are on. Many an Oscar sits glistening. The shark has been hanging, and waiting, for nearly a year.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
Ready or not, here they come – for the first time in 15 years.
- By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — The Nielsen company, increasingly under fire from the television industry, on Tuesday said it would soon incorporate homes that have cut off cable in favor of broadband in its viewing measurements for local TV markets.
- The Kansas City Star
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — An organization run by rapper Jay-Z has filed a petition seeking records from the Kansas City, Kansas, police department related to what it calls a history of officer misconduct within the department.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Richard Buckley, a fashion journalist and husband of designer and filmmaker Tom Ford, has died, Ford’s company confirmed Tuesday. He was 72.
- AP
NEW YORK (AP) — R. Kelly is unlikely to take the witness stand at his sex-trafficking trial, a lawyer for the R&B singer told a judge Tuesday.
- By ANDREW DeMILLO - Associated Press
“True Raiders” by Brad Ricca (St. Martin’s Press)
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Jake Gyllenhaal was driving when a COVID-19 supervisor called and told him to pull the car over.
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
'The Many Saints of Newark'
- By BRUCE DESILVA - Associated Press
“Echoes of the Dead,” by Spencer Kope (Minotaur)
- By BRUCE DESILVA - Associated Press
“Daughter of the Morning Star,” by Craig Johnson (Viking)
Congressional resolution officially declares the Bronx and 1520 Sedgwick Ave. the birthplace of hip-hop
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — The long-known origins of hip-hop have finally been recognized by the feds.
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
Nicolas Cage is fully in on the joke in "Prisoners of the Ghostland," a deliriously wacked-out but brutally dull Japanese neo-Western built only for members of Cage's rabid cult of bad movie fetishists. No one else need apply.
- By The Associated Press
- By The Associated Press
‘Dune,’ ‘French Dispatch,’ world premieres about ‘Mayor Pete’ and Harold Washington add to the Chicago Film Fest lineup
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
CHICAGO — This year’s Oct. 13-24 Chicago International Film Festival, revealed more or less in full Monday after the drip-drip-drip of earlier partial announcements, lets audiences have it every which way.
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
Richard Buckley, the Binghamton, New York-born fashion editor who dictated decades of culture and the husband of designer Tom Ford, has died, his family announced Monday.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
The one and only singer Patti LaBelle called “silver throat” has died.
- Brandon Sapienza - New York Daily News (TNS)
It’s Britney back on Instagram.
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
Even Tobias Menzies thinks Michael K. Williams deserved an Emmy.