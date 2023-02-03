- AP
The Marshall University School of Music will present its 54th Annual Winter Jazz Festival Feb. 16-18 with a series of free public performances. The festival will feature local, regional and national jazz talent. The festival kicks off at with College Night on Feb. 16, featuring jazz bands from Marshall and West Virginia University. On Friday, Feb. 17, the Jewel City Jazz Orchestra performs, followed by the Joseph Jefferson Quartet. Performances on Saturday, Feb. 18, include some of the area's most talented high school students and the Marshall University Jazz Ensemble I. More information is available at www.marshall.edu/music/jazz.
The following are Friday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By SAMUEL PETREQUIN - Associated Press
After a COVID-imposed hiatus, artisans are again crafting elaborate costumes and floats for the famed Carnival in the Belgian town of Binche. After the economic struggles of the past two years, and amid the pain from energy bills that went through the roof after Russia’s war in Ukraine, locals want to make this year’s festival one for the ages. The earliest records of the Binche Mardi Gras date to the 14th century. Many towns in Belgium hold ebullient carnival processions before Lent. But what makes Binche unique are the “Gilles”— the local men deemed fit to wear the Mardi Gras costumes.
- AP
The NBA has further adjusted the schedule of nationally televised games with LeBron James closing in on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the league’s scoring record. James is on pace to break the record Tuesday at home against the Oklahoma City Thunder. That game will now be shown on TNT, a change that forced a reworking of that night’s entire schedule on the network. TNT was supposed to show Atlanta at New Orleans, followed by Minnesota at Denver. Instead, it’ll show Phoenix at Brooklyn first, followed by the Thunder-Lakers game.
Keanu Reeves gets restraining order against alleged stalker who said he’d sign over his ‘rights’ to the actor
- Nathan Solis - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — A man accused of repeatedly trying to break into Keanu Reeves’ home and leaving behind a DNA testing kit has been directed to stay away from the actor under a court order.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Kylie Jenner is facing criticism for the recent birthday bash she threw for her two young children that featured nods to her baby daddy Travis Scott's Astroworld music festival — an event where 10 concertgoers died in 2021.
- Muri Assunção - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — One of the stars of the Broadway hit musical “& Juliet” has withdrawn their name from Tony Awards consideration after they were told they would have to “choose between one of two gendered categories.”
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Todd and Julie Chrisley are making life work in their separate federal prisons by finding new friends, playing cards and sharing the word of Jesus Christ, daughter Savannah Chrisley said this week on her “Unlocked” podcast.
- George Varga - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
SAN DIEGO — The Grammy Awards on Thursday announced an all-star tribute to the 50th anniversary of hip-hop segment as part of Sunday's 65th annual Grammy Awards telecast and the lineup includes La Jolla resident and 2011 Grammy-winner Swizz Beatz. He is married to singer-songwriter and 15-ti…
- AP
Washington Post columnist Dana Milbank is planning a book on the House of Representatives, and it will not be flattering. Little, Brown and Company announced Thursday that Milbank’s “Fools on the Hill” is scheduled for 2024, an election year. Milbank, whose previous books include “Smash Mouth: Two Years in the Gutter with Al Gore and George W. Bush” and “Homo Politicus: The Strange and Scary Tribes that Run Our Government,” said in a statement he had assigned himself the job “of covering all the twists and turns in the Republican-controlled House.”
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Tennis superstar Serena Williams is finally addressing last year's Oscars slap and the fallout for Will Smith after he won an Academy Award minutes later for portraying her father in the 2021 film "King Richard."
- Colette Bancroft - Tampa Bay Times (TNS)
TAMPA, Fla. — Anyone who thought Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band might settle gently into aging got an answer Wednesday night when their first song exploded in Amalie Arena: “No Surrender.”
- Publishers Weekly - Tribune News Service (TNS)
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Jan. 28, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2023 NPD Group.
- By The Associated Press
US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW for week ending 1/28/2023
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
- James Verniere - Boston Herald (TNS)
So, what is this mysterious film “To Leslie” that garnered English lead actor Andrea Riseborough a controversial, surprise Best Actress Academy Award nomination last week, igniting a storm of Twitter disapproval because Riseborough theoretically took a spot that would have gone to Danielle D…
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
'Not Dead Yet'
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
R.J. Cutler is one of our most accomplished documentarians. He's also one of the most unpredictable.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
"Wednesday" star Jenna Ortega paid tribute to Lisa Loring, the actor who originated the role of Wednesday Addams on screen, Tuesday on Instagram.
- By CURT ANDERSON - Associated Press
It’s been six years since Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band embarked on a major tour. Judging by the first show Wednesday night in Tampa, Florida, you’d never know it. The Boss and his band served notice they are back. At just under three hours, it wasn’t quite one of the marathon performances the 73-year-old Springsteen is best known for. But kicking off with “No Surrender” and finishing with a solo acoustic “I’ll See You In My Dreams,” Springsteen was in fine voice and his big band matched his energy. There were 19 musicians on the Amalie Arena stage at various points during the show.
- Mikael Wood - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — The math is clear, so let's start there.
- Jon Bream - Star Tribune (TNS)
Got three-and-a-half hours? No, you don't. So why do the Grammy Awards insist on occupying more scheduled time than any other awards show?
- Rich Heldenfels - Tribune News Service (TNS)
You have questions. I have some answers.