Jennifer Lopez and 'Halftime' kick off Tribeca Festival
  • By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer

The Jennifer Lopez documentary “Halftime” is kicking off the 21st Tribeca Festival on Wednesday, launching the annual New York event with an intimate behind-the-scenes portrait of the singer-actor filmed during the tumultuous year she turned 50, co-headlined the Super Bowl and narrowly missed out on an Oscar nomination. The star-studded and musical premiere at the United Palace in Washington Heights is serving as an appropriate opener for the Tribeca Festival, which has abandoned “Film” from its name to better reflect the wide array of concerts, talks, television premieres, podcasts and virtual reality exhibits that increasingly fill Tribeca’s busy live-event schedule alongside movies.

Letters from Anne Frank's father now at U of South Carolina

  • AP

A woman has given the University of South Carolina 100 cards and letters she received as a girl from Anne Frank's father, Otto Frank. Cara Wilson-Granat first wrote to Otto Frank in 1957, when she was 12. Last year, she published a book about their correspondence, which lasted until Frank's death in 1980. The Post and Courier reports that she has now given Frank's letters to the university's Anne Frank Center. Wilson-Granat said during a news conference Wednesday that the letters got students talking about antisemitism, racism and bullying.

Fox News aside, blanket TV coverage set for Jan. 6 hearing
  • By LYNN ELBER - AP Television Writer

Television viewers will find nearly blanket prime-time coverage of a Congressional hearing Thursday on the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. That's with the exception of Fox News Channel. The top-rated cable channel said it will cover the first in a series of House Select Committee public hearings as “news warrants.” Other corporate siblings will carry the hearing. In contrast, major broadcast networks ABC, NBC and CBS will cover the 8 to 10 p.m. Eastern hearing as it unfolds. So will cable news channels CNN and MSNBC. The hearing will reconstruct then-President Donald Trump’s refusal to concede the 2020 election based on false claims of voter fraud and the orchestrated effort to overturn Joe Biden’s victory.

Matthew McConaughey isn’t the only celebrity speaking out after Uvalde

  • Dana Gerber - The Dallas Morning News (TNS)

Actor Matthew McConaughey took to the stage in the White House briefing room Tuesday to implore politicians to enact stricter gun laws after 19 children and two teachers were killed in his hometown of Uvalde during a mass shooting at an elementary school on May 24.

Review: Chaos reigns in ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ - EMBARGO
  • By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer

“Jurassic World: Dominion,” the third film in the “Jurassic World” trilogy, picks up several years after “Fallen Kingdom.” Chris Pratt's Owen and Bryce Dallas Howard's Claire are hiding the clone girl, Maisie, away, while dinosaurs roam free and locusts are destroying the world's food supply. This installment, directed by Colin Trevorrow, also brings back “Jurassic Park's” Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum, and everyone converges at the headquarters of tech giant Biosin. Associated Press Film Writer Lindsey Bahr writes that “Dominion” is not without its fun or pleasures, but that it's also immensely silly. Rated PG-13, “Jurassic World: Dominion” opens in theaters Thursday.

Minnesota Public Radio receives $56M anonymous donation

  • AP

Someone out there has handed Minnesota Public Radio a $56 million cash donation. The Star Tribune reports that the anonymous gift is the largest in MPR has ever received in its 55-year history. The money is slated to go toward YourClassical, MPR's classical music network. According to MPR, almost 2.75 million people engage with YourClassical weekly. The money also will go toward advancing new technologies.