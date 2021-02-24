Mutts

Mutts
0
0
0
0
0

+3
Review: Andra Day shines in overstuffed Billie Holiday bio
Entertainment
AP

Review: Andra Day shines in overstuffed Billie Holiday bio

  • By MARK KENNEDY AP Entertainment Writer

Billie Holiday has always been a monster of a role. Diana Ross tackled her on film and Audra McDonald did it on stage. Now it's time for Andra Day — a singer and actress perfectly named to play Lady Day — and she shines. It's a pity the film she's in is so messy.