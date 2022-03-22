The following are Tuesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By The Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Philharmonic will return to Geffen Hall after a $550 million renovation on Oct. 7 with a concert led by music director Jaap van Zweden before an invited audience to thank healthcare, emergency and construction workers.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — A judge intends to end Amanda Bynes’ conservatorship at a hearing Tuesday, according to a tentative ruling published Friday by the Ventura County Superior Court and reviewed by the Los Angeles Times.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Next month’s “Saturday Night Live” lineup is looking good as hell.
‘Audible,’ a short documentary on a Maryland School for the Deaf football player, competes for Oscar
- Billy Jean Louis - The Baltimore Sun (TNS)
BALTIMORE — For two months in the fall of 2019, Amaree McKenstry-Hall was followed by cameras. That’s because he — and the rest of his high school football team — are the subjects of “Audible,” a film competing Sunday in the Best Documentary (Short Subject) category of this year’s Oscars.
- Anousha Sakoui - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which represents about 160,000 behind-the-scenes workers in the entertainment industry, has weighed into the backlash against the motion picture academy’s move to cut eight categories from the Oscars broadcast.
- Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)
He blew up the Death Star in an instant, but it took nearly a decade to get a verified Twitter account in his own name.
- By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Veteran daytime talk show host Maury Povich is retiring, with the last original episodes of “Maury” set for broadcast in September after 31 years on the air.
- By The Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — With some support from her friend Reese Witherspoon, Dolly Parton is looking to be a movie star again.
- Madeleine Marr - Miami Herald (TNS)
MIAMI — Someone buy this man a guayabera.
- By DONNA EDWARDS
“Letter to a Stranger: Essays to the Ones Who Haunt Us” edited by Colleen Kinder (Algonquin)
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Oscars co-host Amy Schumer is “not afraid” to address the war in Ukraine at this year’s ceremony. In fact, the comedian recently revealed she wanted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to be part of the show.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
Daddy Yankee is nearing his swan song.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Ella Blumenthal was just 18 when her happy life in Poland turned into a nightmare most people only learn about in history books.
- Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — You might have noticed some social-media chatter several weeks ago about how everyone’s favorite guessing game suddenly wasn’t fun anymore — that it had tilted in a pretentious new direction. The game was becoming too obscure, for the average American player. People were having…
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — The stage musical about the making of the classic film “Jaws” has speared its leading man — Jarrod Spector.
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
Gee, Officer Krupke, didn’t you have one more ticket to the Oscars?
- Luaine Lee - Tribune News Service (TNS)
Though she’s been gone for 17 years, the hometown French chef, Julia Child, proves more popular than ever. She was the topic of the movie “Julie & Julia,” which starred Meryl Streep as the strapping chef. She’s the subject of a recent documentary titled “Julia” and was the heroine in a b…
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — The game show that made famous the phrase “Come on down!” is coming on down to you.
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — The new, splashy Broadway musical about Michael Jackson is going to moonwalk across America next year.
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
The lead characters — and probably their true-life counterparts — of “Super Pumped,” “The Dropout” and “WeCrashed” will all tell you the same thing: They wanted to change the world. The world, they say, just wasn’t ready.
- George Varga - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
How many female role models did Helen Sung have when she began her transition into jazz at the University of Texas at Austin, where she earned her bachelor's and master's degrees in classical piano performance in 1993 and 1995, respectively?