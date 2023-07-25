Mutts

AP

Jason Aldean's 'Try That in a Small Town' rockets to No. 2 on charts after music video controversy

  • By MARIA SHERMAN - AP Music Writer

Jason Aldean’s “Try That in a Small Town” is experiencing exponential growth following controversy over its music video. The song, which was released in May, debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 this week just behind BTS’s Jung Kook solo single “Seven,” featuring Latto. The track debuted with the biggest sales week for a country song in over 10 years. According to Luminate, the song hit 11.7 million on-demand audio and video streams between July 14 and 20, marking a 1,000% increase from 987,000 streams the previous week. Aldean has shared a statement about the song and video — filmed at a lynching site — saying they are not about race.

AP

In 'Barbie,' 'Oppenheimer' smash success, audiences send message to Hollywood: Give us something new

  • By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer

In the massive movie weekend of “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer,” there were many winners. But one of the most important triumphs in the moviegoing monsoon of “Barbenheimer” was originality. Here are two movies that are neither sequels nor reboots pushing the box office to highs not seen in years. “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” became a meme because of their worlds-apart differences, but they are each indelibly the work of those filmmakers. Hollywood’s biggest zeitgeist in years was propelled by a pair of movies without a roman numeral, a Jedi or a superhero in sight. At the same time, some of the most dependable franchises in movies, from Marvel to “Fast and the Furious,” are no longer leading the pack.

AP

Bucky Heard goes solo — but remains Righteous

  • John Katsilometes - Las Vegas Review-Journal (TNS)

LAS VEGAS — Bucky Heard answered the call to serve as Bill Medley’s “wingman” for a few months at Harrah’s in 2016. It was expected the duo would perform a limited engagement. After that, anything was possible, including the end of the Righteous Brothers.

AP

Alabama police say they're closing in on suspects who beat a young man at Rock the South festival

  • AP

Police in Alabama say they’re closing in on suspects who beat a young man at a music festival, sending him to the hospital. Reid Watts was injured during a Saturday night assault at the Rock the South country music festival in Cullman. Katie Faye Hudgins says a group of people standing near her and Watts accused them of spilling drinks. Hudgins says some of those people eventually attacked Watts. Watts’ mother appealed for help finding the assailants. She says her son suffered a broken nose, concussion and other injuries. Cullman Police Chief David Nassetta said Monday that police “have a pretty good idea” of who beat Watts.

AP

Read the stirring monologue about womanhood America Ferrera delivers in 'Barbie'

  • Yvonne Villarreal - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Anyone who played with Barbie as a kid will tell you that their make-believe scenarios — fights between friends, trips to the doctor, frantic searches for shoes before a fashion show starts — fueled the unpacking of real emotions. In Greta Gerwig's "Barbie," such a moment arrives in the seco…

AP

With ‘Barbie,’ Greta Gerwig breaks a box office record for female directors

  • By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer

“Barbie” didn’t just break the opening weekend record for 2023; It also shattered the first weekend record for a film directed by a woman. With $162 million in ticket sales from North American theaters, according to studio totals Monday, “Barbie” catapulted past both “Captain Marvel,” which was co-directed by Anna Boden and opened to $153.4 million in 2019, and “Wonder Woman,” Patty Jenkins’ 2017 film that debuted to $103.3 million. Boasting a reported price tag of $145 million, “Barbie” also cost less to produce than “Captain Marvel” ($152 million) and “Wonder Woman” ($200 million).

AP

Celebrity birthdays for the week of July 30-Aug. 5

  • By The Associated Press

Celebrities having birthdays during the week of July 30-Aug. 5 include actor-turned-princess Meghan Markle, actor-director Greta Gerwig and singer Charli XCX. Actor Mary-Louise Parker turns 59, director-actor Kevin Smith of ″Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back” fame hits 53, actor Gina Rodriguez of “Jane the Virgin” achieves 39 and singer Joe Elliott of Def Leppard reaches 64. Other celebrities with big days include rapper Chuck D of Public Enemy, actor Jason Momoa of “Aquaman” and actor Wesley Snipes. Actor Laurence Fishburne turns 62, actor Lisa Kudrow of “Friends” hits 60 and director Christopher Nolan reaches 53.

AP

1983: 40 years ago, these were the year’s most influential albums

  • Peter Larsen - The Orange County Register (TNS)

Imagine you sent a time traveler back to 1983 to bring back the biggest, most influential album of the year. If your time traveler didn’t return with Michael Jackson’s “Thriller,” well, you’d just have to send them back to get it right.