Whoopi Goldberg, Gilda Radner, John Leguizamo and many more: They all owe a solo debt to Hal Holbrook
CHICAGO — What was the greatest solo show you ever saw, or maybe wish you had seen?
New York (AP) — The breakout hit of this year’s Sundance Film Festival is set to expand the conversation about diversity in Hollywood.
CNCO, “Déjà Vu" (Sony Music Latin)
NEW YORK (AP) — After the format worked for HBO and Netflix, “Dateline NBC” is trying its own version of a multi-part true crime drama this month.
You might look at this year's Golden Globes nominations — the snubbing of all four Black-led ensembles for best motion picture drama, the strange salute to James Corden's obnoxious overacting in "The Prom," the love for the wretched "Ratched," the two nominations for "Music" — an apparently …
It's no secret that pretty much everyone who writes about Hollywood thinks the Golden Globes are a joke — who cares what cinematic work the tiny and famously schnorring Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. thinks is best?
Philadelphia's Will Smith will be playing history teacher on Netflix this month as host and executive producer of "Amend: The Fight for America," a six-episode documentary series about the 14th Amendment to the Constitution.
Lee Isaac Chung's critical darling "Minari" earned a 2021 foreign-language Golden Globe nomination Wednesday morning, yet emerged one of the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn.'s most glaring snubs as an acclaimed picture made by and about Asian Americans was shut out from top prize contention by …
You have questions. I have some answers, including about shows migrating.
Here's what Wednesday's Golden Globe nominations tell us: Television delivered the blockbusters — and many of the conversation pieces — of 2020. Film, less so.
Foo Fighters, “Medicine at Midnight” (Roswell/RCA)
London (AP) — The long forgotten sea shanty has been enjoying a renaissance on social media and is now moving into popular music with two U.K. artists landing record deals, following their online performances.
There is genuinely nothing I want to watch less than Carrie Bradshaw match a face mask to her Manolo Blahniks.
My worst moment: Sarah Chalke and the runny nose, the on-stage kiss and the show must go on ... or snot
On the Netflix series “Firefly Lane,” based on the book of the same name, Sarah Chalke stars opposite Katherine Heigl.
Credit Michael Jackson for elevating the Super Bowl halftime show to something worth staying on the couch to watch instead of beelining for another round of nachos.
When a bunch of random day traders on Reddit recently sparked a major Wall Street frenzy, it didn't take long for screenwriter Charles Randolph's phone to start ringing.
Mary McNamara: 'Promising Young Woman' and 'Malcolm & Marie' put film critics under fire. Here's why
As someone who has written about the entertainment industry for a very long time and in many capacities, I wish I had a nickel for every actor, director, screenwriter, novelist, playwright and performer who looked me straight in the eye and said, "I never read the reviews."
Animator Craig McCracken, who gave the world "The Powerpuff Girls," "Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends" and "Wander Over Yonder," has an exhilarating new cartoon series, "Kid Cosmic," which premiered Tuesday on Netflix. Set on a thinly populated stretch of American desert — there's a diner…
The Whitney Houston story is a well-worn path. Angela Bassett played the vocal superstar in a Lifetime film in 2015, three years after Houston drowned to death in a hotel bathroom with cocaine in her system. TV One followed with a scripted movie about Houston's daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown.…
The following are Thursday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
“Malcolm & Marie," at least, looks the part.
CHANHASSEN, Minn. (AP) — One of the original white doves that Prince kept at his iconic Paisley Park compound has died, officials at the rock legend's mansion-turned-estate announced Wednesday.